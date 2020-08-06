US Trial on Monoclonal Antibodies Against COVID-19

A large phase 3 trial in the USA on monoclonal antibodies against Covid-19 is underway. Patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in selected hospitals around the world may decide to participate in the clinical trial launched to test the safety and efficacy of this potential new treatment for the disease. The news is the Niaid (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease) led by scientist Anthony Fauci, who explains: “Studying the impact of this experimental therapy on multiple patient populations at the same time is crucial to determine if it can help patients with different levels of disease severity. These concurrent studies have the potential to produce meaningful and comprehensive clinical data ”.

The Phase 3 randomized controlled trial was dubbed Activ-3 and is designed to expand and test different types of monoclonal antibody treatments. Other volunteers may also be enrolled in the middle of the trial if a specific treatment shows promising results. The trial will take place in selected hospitals around the world that are part of existing clinical trial networks.

“Under Operation Warp Speed, the United States government has assembled multiple agencies to accelerate the development, production and distribution of medical countermeasures for Covid-19,” said National Institutes of Health director Francis S. Collins. “Activ studies are just some examples of this activity, to generate scientifically valid results”.

We will start by studying the experimental monoclonal antibody LY-CoV555, identified in a blood sample from a recovered patient recovered from Covid-19. The LY-CoV555 antibody was discovered by AbCellera Biologics (Vancouver, British Columbia) in collaboration with the Niaid Vaccine Research Center. Subsequently, it was developed and manufactured by Lilly Research Laboratories, in collaboration with AbCellera. The experimental product is also being tested in another study, Activ-2, conducted in people with mild or moderate symptoms of Covid-19 who have not been hospitalized.