10 Celebrities Who Broke Their Vegan Diets (& Why)

For every celebrity that adopts a plant-based lifestyle, another one breaks the cycle. Here are 10 celebs who broke their vegan diets – and why!

It seems like every day, people hear about celebrities who eat a plant-based diet. There are always new dairy-free products arriving on supermarket shelves, new veggie burgers, and countless recipes online for those who follow this lifestyle. Stars talk about the mental and physical benefits and how amazing they feel.

There are many stars who are awesome role models and fans want to know everything about how they live their lives. While being vegan can be really healthy for many people, there are tons of different reasons why someone would choose to start eating meat and dairy again. And as it turns out, there are some celebs who have decided to leave their plant-based days behind.

10 Waka Flocka Flame Didn’t Enjoy The Label

Some people like to call themselves vegan and others prefer the term plant-based. But some others aren’t sure about having any labels at all. Waka Flocka Flame was vegan in 2014 to “be healthy” and to shed some pounds.

He didn’t enjoy the label of being vegan and he shared that “people are really scared of vegans.” The rapper does include fish in his diet now, as he’s a pescatarian.

9 Zooey Deschanel Has A Wheat Allergy, Too

Fans of Zooey Deschanel love the quirky star and her time on New Girl, but they might not know that she used to be vegan.

Because she’s allergic to soy and wheat, it became really tough for her to follow a vegan diet. She said she had trouble finding something to order when she was dining in a restaurant that was plant-based, and that she couldn’t “get enough calories.”

8 Derek Hough Craves Meat Sometimes

According to Insider.com, Derek Hough’s time as a vegan lasted for a few weeks. He found it to be a positive experience but he started to crave meat so that’s why he decided to stop living a plant-based lifestyle.

The star said, “It was great, but I found for me if I’m craving something — like if I’m craving meat, then I’ll have it.” He did say that he doesn’t consume as much animal protein as he used to.

7 Ellen DeGeneres Wanted To Stop

For eight years, Ellen DeGeneres was vegan, but she has shared that she just felt that it was right for her to stop eating that way.

When DeGeneres released her comedy special on Netflix called “Relatable,” she talked about leaving behind her vegan diet. She said that she enjoys having eggs as long as the chickens are “happy.” She also said, “But just in the last year or two for no reason really, I started eating a piece of fish once in a while.”

6 Jonathan Van Ness Wanted To Eat Clams

When Jonathan Van Ness chatted with Busy Philipps, he said that after being a vegan for a period of four years, he wanted to eat some clams. He said that “garlic-butter clams” were what made him stop being vegan.

The Queer Eye star eats some meat but makes sure to keep the rest of what he’s eating vegetarian. He likes using meal delivery companies and one example of a meal that he’ll cook for himself involves beans, rice, and chicken.

5 Anne Hathaway Realized She Felt Better After Eating Fish

Anne Hathaway used to be vegan but she ate fish and realized that she felt so much better. She and Matt Damon were at a fancy restaurant in Iceland and she decided to eat some fish. She said, “my brain felt like a computer rebooting.”

Now the actress eats eggs, dairy, and meat, and it sounds like she loves the way that she feels.

4 Chris Hemsworth Eats A Bit Of Meat Now

In 2019, when a video was released of Chris Hemsworth in Korea drinking a yogurt drink and having chicken, it was clear that he wasn’t plant-based anymore.

The actor’s trainer says he eats a bit of meat now. Hemsworth was vegan as part of his training regimen for the many high-profile movie roles.

3 Liam Hemsworth Stopped Because Of A Kidney Stone

Liam Hemsworth is another of a long list of celebrities who aren’t vegan anymore. According to Us Weekly, Hemsworth shared that after he got a kidney stone in 2019, he decided to stop being vegan.

The actor explained that if someone is eating the same foods that they were when they got the kidney stone the first time, they have a “50 percent chance” of getting it a second time. He shared that kidney stones happen after there are a lot of “oxalates” in what someone is eating, and veggies have oxalates.

2 Laverne Cox Eats Fish Now

Laverne Cox is also one of the celebrities who has stopped being vegan. After a four-month period of not eating animal products, Cox found that because she is allergic to soy, it was tough to find foods that she could eat. She is another star who has decided to include fish in her diet.

1 Kristen Bell Went Vegetarian When Pregnant

Kristen Bell is definitely a favorite celebrity mom and she’s a great star to follow on Instagram. The actress has shared that when she was pregnant with her first child, she decided to stop being vegan. She went vegetarian and she still eats that way.

Bell shared that she “felt like I needed more calories.” She doesn’t consume meat and when she has eggs and dairy, she likes to make sure that they’re of a higher quality, which is similar to what Ellen DeGeneres said.

