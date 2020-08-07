10 Love Lessons Leo Celebrities Want People Born Under Their Sign To Learn

Leos like to be in love. Despite being fierce, feisty, and willfully impartial, these born between July 23 and Aug. 22 fall quick and laborious, they usually can not help themselves — they’re born romantics. They like having an individual who will admire and spoil them (they usually love having somebody they will exhibit), however these aren’t the one causes Leos discover themselves in relationships so usually. Secretly, the lions of the zodiac might be emotionally insecure and in want of validation, however they can not at all times get that from others. I’ve rounded up love classes from Leo celebrities, and I believe everybody — particularly their fellow Leos — may gain advantage from listening to it.

Lions are impressionable and oftentimes loyal to a fault. They wish to imagine everybody has their finest pursuits at coronary heart, as a result of why would not they? Leos are fabulous. As dedicated as these born beneath Leo are in relationships, their companion cannot at all times give all of them the eye and reassurance they want, which is a tough capsule for Leos to swallow. The outcome? Heartbreak. Leo celebs who’ve fallen out and in of affection within the public eye have realized essential classes about love the laborious means, and their recommendation about self-love and relationships is severely clever.

Demi Lovato Encourages You To Pursue Special People… But Proceed With Caution Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images I believe that once you discover one thing that is very particular to you, do not deny your self the chance. But you will need to keep in mind that you’re younger and you’ve got quite a lot of life forward of you. So, with that in thoughts, make your future choices, select them correctly. — Demi Lovato on The Thrive Global Podcast

Halle Berry Knows Finding Love Takes Work Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images I’m not completed with love, however I refuse to settle. I’m a hopeless romantic, and I will not cease until I get it proper! — Halle Berry to InModel

Peter Weber Believes Breakups Happen For A Reason Noel Vasquez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Breakups are supposed to harm. But I imagine issues occur for a purpose and also you’re one step nearer to your individual now. You ought to by no means wish to be with somebody that does not need you again the identical means. — Peter Weber throughout an IG Story Q&A

Jennifer Lawrence Embraces Single Life Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Me not courting somebody will not be an absence of something in any means. I really feel fully fulfilled. Yes, once I spark with somebody, it is thrilling, however I positively do not want that. — Jennifer Lawrence to Glamour

Kylie Jenner Never Depends On An SO To Make Her Happy Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I do not assume I want a big different to be comfortable as a result of I at all times like to seek out that for myself, however I believe that it makes me lots happier when I’m sharing my life with any individual. — Kylie Jenner to Fault Magazine

Barack Obama Believes Arguments Make Relationships Stronger Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images …you [and your partner] have your ups and you’ve got your downs, however in the event you work by the powerful occasions, the respect and love that you simply really feel deepens. — Barack Obama on ABC’s Nightline

Cara Delevingne Thinks Love Should Feel Empowering Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I’m simply higher when I’m in love. That does not must imply with somebody. It also can imply with myself. It simply feels unimaginable once you’re not alone, once you’re dealing with the world with another person. — Cara Delevinge to Elle UK