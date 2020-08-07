10 of Rihanna’s most good jewelry moments

Whether’s she’s opted for glowing outsized hoops at trend week, layers of pearls for a movie premiere or galaxies of diamonds for the Met Gala, Rihanna proves time and time once more nobody does bling fairly as brilliantly as she does. From Cartier to Chopard, Messika to Bulgari, she’s partnered with a number of the largest and finest homes on the planet on her statement-making jewelry moments, offering the right ending touches to her always-exciting trend decisions.

Here, we recount simply 10 of the numerous instances RiRi has wowed us all together with her fabulous gems.