10 of Rihanna’s most good jewelry moments

Whether’s she’s opted for glowing outsized hoops at trend week, layers of pearls for a movie premiere or galaxies of diamonds for the Met Gala, Rihanna proves time and time once more nobody does bling fairly as brilliantly as she does. From Cartier to Chopard, Messika to Bulgari, she’s partnered with a number of the largest and finest homes on the planet on her statement-making jewelry moments, offering the right ending touches to her always-exciting trend decisions.
Here, we recount simply 10 of the numerous instances RiRi has wowed us all together with her fabulous gems.
1
2014
For the inaugural Diamond Ball again in 2014 (which Rihanna based to learn her charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation) Rihanna paired her rose-tinted Zac Posen ballgown with a diamond collar by Chopard, full with an infinite pear-shaped rubellite weighing over 123 carats.
2
2019
A spectacular Boghossian choker created with glowing aquamarines and diamonds was the right icy end for Rihanna’s satin Fenty minidress, which she wore to the Fashion Awards in 2019.
3
2009
Rihanna channelled ’80s extra in tumbling layers of lustrous pearls and a monochrome Alexander McQueen jumpsuit on the London première of Inglourious Basterds in 2009.
4
2015
Inspired by the shades of her sequinned Moschino costume, the singer selected glittering gold hoops, an embellished choker and a fistful of diamond rings by Messika to put on to the Fashion Los Angeles Awards in 2015.
5
2015
To accompany her show-stopping Guo Pei robe on the 2015 Met Gala, RiRi selected a fragile rose gold and diamond Cartier necklace and topped off her look with a gilded headpiece by the Chinese couturier.
6
2017
Rihanna has typically chosen Chopard jewelry for her dramatic purple carpet seems to be and in 2017 the Swiss jewelry home partnered together with her on a group of excessive jewelry impressed by the colors of Barbados, her childhood house. She wore the rainbow-hued floral earrings – every containing a dozen totally different sorts of gem stones – with a clutch of cocktail rings and a diamond watch to the 59th annual Grammy Awards that 12 months.
7
2017
Proving she’s simply nearly as good at mixing-and-matching as she is carrying ‘full look’, Rihanna accessorised her customized Molly Goddard robe with a handful of various jewelry designers for the UK launch of her Fenty Beauty line in 2017. Her diamond necklace and earrings have been from Chopard, whereas her glittering flower ring was by sustainable designer Anabela Chan. Other items within the combine have been diamond rings by Messika and cute ear cuffs by Los Angeles-based jeweller, Anita Ko.
8
2019
For the Hollywood premiere of Queen & Slim in 2019, RiRi confirmed us all that monochrome needn’t imply minimal. She layered an eye catching David Webb pendant necklace – crafted with black enamel, diamond and carved rock crystal – with a daintier items from Neil Lane, together with a diamond and onyx chain and a diamond-studded crucifix.
9
2018
Rihanna’s unbelievable pearl-encrusted John Galliano take a look at the 2018 Met Gala required critical jewelry, so the singer plumped for one-of-a-kind classic masterpieces from Cartier. She layered a priceless 1934 rosary with a classic Edwardian diamond necklace and the impact was chic.
10
2018
She might have performed a thief attempting to steal a priceless Cartier necklace in 2018’s Ocean’s 8, however when it got here to the worldwide movie premiere she matched her ruffled Givenchy costume with a pair of pink and white gold starburst earrings from Bulgari.
