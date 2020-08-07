17 Celebrities Who Hold Dual Citizenships

You could also be shocked to seek out out these celebs maintain citizenship in two nations.

While many actors, musicians and fashions have come to the United States in pursuit of fame, they make certain to not overlook their roots. A stunning variety of celebs have taken the American citizenship take a look at whereas sustaining their citizen standing of their dwelling nations.

Other celebs, like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, could not have been born overseas however have obtained honorary citizenship from nations the place their household originated.

Tom, Rita and their whole household have been just lately granted Greek citizenship, as they spend a few of their 12 months on Antiparos. The household’s Greek roots will be traced again by way of Rita’s mom Dorothea, which she just lately shared on an episode of “Who Do You Think You Are?”

“Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! ( kind of, ‘comfortable 12 months!’). Hanx,” Tom wrote on his Twitter in early 2020.

Then in July, Tom and Rita posed alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as they celebrated their citizenship.

Waiting in your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Find out what different celebs are additionally twin residents!

1. Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron was born in South Africa and moved to the US to pursue performing on the age of 19. In 2008, she took her citizenship take a look at to change into a twin citizen.

“I’ve all the time needed to be [a citizen], they simply did not wish to take me. It’s fairly a course of. You should work laborious, you understand, research up. Then lastly I used to be accepted and it’s important to go in and do an interview. You should know your stuff,” Charlize advised David Letterman (through CBS).

2. Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt was born in England and have become a twin citizen with the United States in 2015. She later stated her emotions concerning the scenario have been “complicated.”

“Do I really feel half British? I felt fairly conflicted about the entire thing. It’s higher for tax. It’s cheaper being an American,” Emily advised the Boston Globe.

3. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie was born in Los Angeles however was awarded Cambodian citizenship by order of royal decree from King Norodom Sihamoni in 2005. The honor stemmed from Angelina’s environmental and conservation actions in Cambodia, the place she adopted her son Maddox.

Since then, Angelina has spent in depth time in Cambodia and, in 2017, she directed “First They Killed My Father”, a Khmer language biographical thriller primarily based on Loung Ung’s memoir of the identical identify.

4. Natalie Portman

Natalie Porman was born in Jerusalem however moved to the U.S. when she was simply three-years-old so her father may proceed his medical coaching. She now holds twin American and Israeli citizenship.

5. Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey moved to the U.S. from his dwelling in Canada in 1979 to pursue his comedy profession. In 2004, he grew to become a twin citizen of the 2 nations.

“I’ve no intention of giving up my Canadian heritage, and all those that cherished and supported me. My upbringing in Canada made me the individual I’m. I’ll all the time be proud to be a Canadian,” Jim stated in an announcement on the time, in accordance with People. He added that the United States “helped outline me and make my desires come true.”

6. Keith Urban

Keith Urban was born Whangarei, New Zealand in 1967 however grew up in Australia. In 1992, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee to additional his music profession and later formally grew to become a citizen.

7. Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock was born in Virginia however spent a lot of her childhood touring attributable to her father’s profession within the Army. Some of that point was spent residing in Nuremberg, Germany and in 2009, she introduced she had utilized for German citizenship.

“It can be fantastic if my sister and I may succeed. It is one thing my mom wished for her kids. Half of my household is German,” Sandra advised The Local.

8. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger was born in Austria however moved to the United States at age 21 to pursue his bodybuilding profession. He gained American citizenship in 1983 and though Austria doesn’t often permit twin citizenship, they made an exception for Arnold.

In 2018, he celebrated 35 years of being a U.S. citizen.

“35 years in the past at this time, I grew to become a citizen of the United States of America. I arrived right here nearly 50 years in the past with empty pockets, however stuffed with desires. I owe all of it to America. It was, for sure, one of many proudest days of my life,” Arnold wrote on Twitter.

9. Ludacris

Ludacris was born in Illinois however his spouse Eudoxie hails from Gabon, Africa. In early 2020, he revealed that his whole household now had twin citizenship with Gabon.

“Starting My New Year off with Dual Citizenship! 🇬🇦 AFRICA IM OFFICIAL!! Momma & Kids Too. The Best Gift of the Decade 🥇Award goes to @eudoxie ✊🏽” he wrote on Instagram.

10. Elon Musk

Elon Musk just isn’t solely a twin citizen however a triple citizen! Elon was born in South Africa to a South African father and Canadian mom. He holds citizenship in each nations and moreover acquired his American citizenship in 2002.

11. Kim Catrall

Kim Catrall is a twin citizen however neither citizenship is for the United States! Kim was born in Liverpool, England and moved to Canada as a child and now holds citizenship in each nations, in accordance with The Guardian.

12. Olivia Wilde

Olivia was born in New York however because of her Irish father, she spent her childhood summers in Ireland. She later went on to attend Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin and holds citizenship within the nation.

“I’m Irish. I’m an Irish citizen,” Olivia advised Irish Central in 2009. “I went to the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin and I just fell in love with the way Irish people approach theater, approach the arts.”

13. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman was born in Hawaii whereas her Australian dad and mom have been residing there on non permanent instructional visas. She was raised in Sydney and now holds twin citizenship.

14. Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst was born in New Jersey however in 2011, she was granted dual-citizenship with Germany, from the place her father hails.

“I’m now an actual worldwide girl, one who can movie in Europe with out a drawback…It can be the best pleasure for me to behave in a German movie,” Kirsten advised People.

She added that whereas she typically visits family members in Hamburg however enjoys spending her time in Berlin.

15. Ricky Martin