From long-distance working and basketball to determine staking and weight lifting, there are a variety of vegan athletes that show you don’t want meat to compete. Here are 19 world-renowned athletes powered by vegetation.

19 Vegan Athletes Who Swear By Plants

1. James Wilks

MMA fighter James Wilks went vegan following an damage he sustained in 2011. Wilks is the topic of the highly-anticipated 2019 James Cameron-produced vegan documentary “Game Changers.”

The movie, directed by Oscar-winner Louis Psihoyos, follows the previous UFC fighter as he recovers from his damage. It additionally explores the misperception that meat is required for power and muscle-building.

2. Dotsie Bausch

Pro bike owner Dotsie Bausch, who can also be featured in “Game Changers,” went vegan in 2009. Although she ditched meat and dairy in an effort to be a greater advocate for animals, her dietary change might have helped to extend her athletic efficiency. Bausch went on to win a silver medal on the 2012 Olympics.

The plant-based Olympian hosts The Switch4Good Podcast with Baywatch actress and licensed well being coach Alexandra Paul. In an interview with Forks Over Knives, Bausch defined why she began the podcast. “Society mistakenly believes that you need milk from another species to grow big and get strong, and some of us athletes who know how wrong this message is wanted to educate people about the dangers of dairy,” she mentioned.

3. Lewis Hamilton

Six-time Formula One champion and vegan Lewis Hamilton is a vocal supporter of animal rights. The British racer ditched meat and dairy in 2017 after watching the vegan documentary “What the Health.”

“Going to watch ‘What The Health’ tonight. I’m on a mission to go vegan, people,” he wrote on Snapchat in September 2017. He added he wasn’t simply keen on going plant-based for his personal well being. “Animal cruelty, global warming, and our personal health is at stake,” he defined.

4. Tia Blanco

Vegan surfer Tia Blanco has an in depth assortment of victories to her title. In 2016, she grew to become the primary surfer to win back-to-back gold medals post-1996. The plant-based athlete scored her first gold medal in 2015, adopted by her second the next 12 months.

Blanco simply celebrated her “veganniversary.” She wrote on Instagram: “Officially seven years vegan and I’m loving this lifestyle now, more than ever before.”

5. Scott Jurek

Vegan ultrarunner Scott Jurek is proof you don’t must devour animal merchandise in an effort to be on the high of your sport.

Jurek advised No Meat Athlete that going vegan has enormously improved his physique composition. He mentioned: “A lot of people assume that one needs to eat animal products to gain a lot of muscle mass or sufficient muscle mass for even power sports, and that’s definitely been proved false time and time again.”

6. Meagan Duhamel

Canadian determine skater Meagan Duhamel three Olympic medals to her title. She transitioned to a vegan food regimen in 2008 after studying the food regimen guide “Skinny Bitch.”

Duhamel mentioned she skilled elevated power ranges and clear pores and skin after eradicating meat and dairy from her food regimen. “It’s simply healthier. Vegans eat more fiber, fruits and vegetables, therefore getting more vitamins and minerals into their bodies. Vegans also don’t eat saturated fat and their protein comes from clean sources, free of antibiotics and chemicals,” she wrote on her weblog, Lutz of Greens.

7. Fiona Oakes

Outpacing her rivals whereas powered by vegetation, Fiona Oakes is a world file marathon runner and topic of the 2018 sports activities documentary “Running for Good.” The movie follows Oakes on her mission to set a brand new world file in endurance racing, regardless of dropping a kneecap from an sickness when she was 17.

The runner went vegan on the age of six. ”I didn’t understand the non-public well being advantages of being vegan, the constructive influence on the planet, and the injustice of the unfair distribution of sources to different people by feeding their grain to animals. I simply didn’t need to be social gathering to the harming of those lovely creatures,” she mentioned on an episode of Switch4Good.

8. Rich Roll

Vegan Ultraman and Ironman athlete, writer, and podcast host Rich Roll is a plant-based powerhouse. In 2018, the lads’s health journal Men’s Health named the athlete “The World’s Fittest Vegan.”

“There’s a huge misconception that (a) [going vegan is] going to be incredibly time-consuming, or (b) that it’s going to be more expensive than eating traditionally. That has not been my experience,” he advised the publication.

9. Kyrie Irving

Pro NBA star Kyrie Irving says a vegan food regimen makes him a stronger participant.

In an interview with NBA Countdown, Irvina revealed he has “been on more of a plant-based diet, getting away from the animals and all that.” He mentioned: “I had to get away from that,” he mentioned. “So my energy is up. My body feels amazing.”

10. Colin Kaepernick

Activist and athlete Colin Kaepernick recurrently speaks out towards racial injustices. The skilled soccer participant made headlines after kneeling to protest police brutality throughout the U.S. nationwide anthem.

Kaepernick made the connection between human struggling and animal struggling. A number of years in the past, he went vegan after realizing he couldn’t assist any types of oppression, whether or not that be to people or non-humans.

11. Kendrick Farris

Olympic weightlifter Kendrick Farris is proving you don’t want meat to succeed. Farris was the one weightlifting athlete to symbolize the U.S. within the 2016 Summer Olympics. He beforehand competed within the 2012 London Olympics and the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

A vegan since 2014, Farris advised Men’s Fitness his plant-based food regimen has made him stronger, leaner, and has improved his focus. “Now, my body recovers a lot faster. I feel lighter. My mind is a lot more clear,” he revealed.

12. Morgan Mitchell

Australian sprinter Morgan Mitchell is fueled by vegetation. The Melbourne native grew to become an Olympian in 2016 on the age of 21.

She vegan in 2014 after watching a documentary about animal cruelty. The “Game Changers” athlete advised LIVEKINDLY she’s seen many well being enhancements after making the change, corresponding to improved power. She mentioned: “I recover a lot quicker than I used to. It’s easier to keep my weight down and I haven’t been sick at all!”

13. Derrick Morgan

Pro NFL participant Derrick Morgan ditched meat and dairy in 2017 after researching methods he might enhance his restoration instances. “I was looking for a competitive advantage when it came to recovery and ways to lower my overall inflammation,” Morgan advised theScore.

The linebacker even impressed his culinary educated spouse, Charity Morgan, to go vegan. She’s now a plant-based chef. The duo helped remodel the Tennessee Titans’ food regimen—getting lots of the gamers to cease consuming meat and dairy.

14. Seba Johnson

Olympic skier Seba Johnson is breaking limitations. She was the first-ever Black feminine skier to compete on the Olympics. And she was additionally the youngest alpine ski racer on the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada. She competed on the age of 14.

A vegan since delivery, Johnson was raised in a household that abstained from consuming animal merchandise. “Growing up without dairy was the natural thing for me to do,” she advised LIVEKINDLY, mentioning that “horrific agony, fear, and suffering,” goes into “every lick of ice cream.”

15. Patrick Baboumian

Retired strongman and former bodybuilder Patrick Baboumian is an ardent advocate of a vegan food regimen.

After years of being vegetarian, Baboumian went vegan in 2011. “I just found myself thinking that if I would have to kill the animals I ate with my own hands I couldn’t because I was too compassionate,” he revealed in an interview.

16. Alex Morgan

U.S. ladies’s soccer star Alex Morgan tears up the sphere on a plant-based food regimen.

She advised Reuters she went vegan “because it didn’t feel fair to have a dog [she adores], and yet eat meat all the time.”

17. Heather Mitts

Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist {and professional} soccer participant Heather Mitts went vegan three years in the past. She made the change after watching the 2017 plant-based documentary “What the Health.”

After ditching meat and dairy, she mentioned she seen main enhancements in her total high quality of life. “The more I learned about veganism the more I was convinced that it was the right lifestyle to lead. The only regret I have is that I didn’t do it sooner,” she wrote on Instagram.

18. DeAndre Jordan

NBA star and Olympic gold medalist DeAndre Jordan believes in veganism a lot that he invested in plant-based meat firm Beyond Meat. Last 12 months, the professional baller was noticed at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Manhattan to assist promote the launch of the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich.

During the looks, Jordan took over Dunkin’ Donuts’ Instagram, writing: “My body is feeling awesome. I’ve never been healthier. I’ve converted a lot of my family and friends over, and slowly but surely they’re converting.”

19. Javale McGee

Plant-powered on the courtroom, skilled basketball participant Javale McGee went vegan in an effort to drop weight and cut back stress on his legs.

“You just feel really good, lighter. And there is a lot more energy you have throughout the day,” he advised GQ. He added: “I just tried it, and it has been working for me. It’s an adjustment, but it’s really not that big of one once you stop thinking of all the things you won’t be able to eat.”