2 Chainz and Rick Ross’ Verzuz Battle: Here’s What Happened

Rick Ross and a pair of Chainz went head-to-head on Verzuz tonight (August 6). During the livestream, Ross shared an unreleased verse he recorded for Kanye West’s “Famous.” They each shared new songs which are popping out tonight: 2 Chainz debuted “Money Maker” that includes Lil Wayne, and Ross shared “Pin Me to the Cross.”

When 2 Chainz dropped Juicy J’s “Bandz a Make Her Dance,” two masked strippers got here into the room to bounce in entrance of the digicam. “Essential workers,” he instructed them. At one level, Ross obtained an intensive therapeutic massage. Find a rundown of how every spherical performed out beneath, and take heed to a playlist that includes the music from the battle.

Timbaland and Swizz Beats launched the Verzuz collection within the spring. Over 20 rounds, Instagram Live audiences rating opponents as they pit their greatest hits towards one another. Earlier installments have included face-offs between Ludacris and Nelly, Lil Jon and T Pain, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Snoop Dogg and DMX, plus extra.

Rick Ross’ most up-to-date album was Port of Miami 2, which he launched final August. Earlier within the yr, he joined Dwayne Wayde and Raphael Saadiq on the February monitor “Season Ticket Holder.” In January, 2 Chainz and Future launched their collaborative monitor “Dead Man Walking.”

Round 1:

Rick Ross: B.M.F. [ft. Styles P]

2 Chainz: No Lie [ft. Drake]

Round 2:

Rick Ross: Hustlin’

2 Chainz: I’m Different

Round 3:

Lil Wayne: John [ft. Rick Ross]

A$AP Rocky: Fuckin’ Problems [ft. 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar, Drake]

Round 4:

Rick Ross: Rich Forever [ft. John Legend]

2 Chainz: Spend It

Round 5:

Rick Ross: Diced Pineapples

2 Chainz: Duffle Bag Boy (Playaz Circle)

Round 6:

Rick Ross: MC Hammer

2 Chainz: I Luv Dem Strippers [ft. Nicki Minaj]

Round 7:

Rick Ross: Aston Martin Music [ft. Drake & Chrisette Michelle]

Young Jeezy: SupaFreak [ft. 2 Chainz]

Round 8:

Rick Ross: Santorini Greece

Juicy J: Bandz a Make Her Dance [ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz]

Round 9:

Meek Mill: Ima Boss [ft. Rick Ross]

Lil Wayne: Rich as Fuck [ft. 2 Chainz]

Round 10:

Rick Ross: Free Mason [ft. JAY-Z]

2 Chainz: Feds Watching [ft. Pharrell]

Round 11:

Rick Ross: The Boss [ft. T-Pain]

2 Chainz: Good Drank [ft. Gucci Mane & Quavo]

Round 12:

JAY-Z: FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt [ft. Rick Ross]

2 Chainz: Watch Out

Round 13:

Kanye West: Devil in a New Dress [ft. Rick Ross]

2 Chainz: Four AM [ft. Travis Scott]

Round 14:

Rick Ross: Tears of Joy [ft. CeeLo Green]

2 Chainz: Big Amount [ft. Drake]

Round 15:

Rick Ross: Stay Schemin’ [ft. Drake & French Montana]

Drake: All Me [ft. 2 Chainz & Big Sean]

Round 16:

French Montana: Pop That [ft. Rick Ross, Drake & Lil Wayne]

2 Chainz: It’s a Vibe [ft. Jhené Aiko, Trey Songz & Ty Dolla $ign]

Round 17:

DJ Khaled: I’m on One [ft. Rick Ross, Drake & Lil Wayne]

Chance the Rapper: No Problem [ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne]

Round 18:

Rick Ross: I’m Not a Star

2 Chainz: Birthday Song [ft. Kanye West]

Round 19:

Rick Ross: Mafia Music

YG: Big Bank [ft. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj]

Round 20:

Rick Ross: Rich Off Cocaine [ft. Avery Storm]

Kanye West: Famous [ft. Rick Ross, Rihanna] (unreleased model)

Kanye West: Mercy [ft. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Pusha-T]

Round 21:

Rick Ross: Live Fast, Die Young [ft. Kanye West]

2 Chainz: Crack

Round 22:

Rick Ross: Made Men [ft. Drake]

Nicki Minaj: Beez within the Trap [ft. 2 Chainz]

Round 23:

Meek Mill: What’s Free? [ft. Rick Ross] (unreleased model)

2 Chainz: Money Maker [ft. Lil Wayne] (new tune)

Round 24:

Rick Ross: Pin Me to the Cross (new tune)

Rick Ross: Fuck Em [ft. 2 Chainz, Wale]