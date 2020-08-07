20 Before and After Photos of Celebrities Who Shaved Their Heads

Getty Images/Men’s Health
Hair means quite a bit to an individual. It holds as a lot significance—if no more so—than the garments an individual wears. But what may be extra of a press release than somebody who chooses to shave their head and rock a daring look? Some celebs do it for private causes, whereas others bravely put on it on digicam. Either method, these 20 celebrities know that they appear good—with or with out a shaved head. Check out these wild earlier than and after photographs of celebrities that shaved their head.
1 of 40
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Hair
Back in 2006, the Rock was initially of his profitable appearing profession, and really had a full head of hair.
2 of 40
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Shaved
With a number of appearing roles, producing gigs, and the beginning of his personal tequila model, Johnson’s shaved head makes him look the distinguished businessman that he’s.
3 of 40
Millie Bobby Brown
Hair
At age 16, Millie Bobby Brown has all of it, whether or not or not it’s a fashion-forward type or a well-liked cosmetics line.
4 of 40
Millie Bobby Brown
Shaved
But when followers first met her within the first season of Stranger Things, Brown’s shaved head was important to her character.
5 of 40
Sigourney Weaver
Hair
After greater than 4 many years in Hollywood, Weaver’s appearing decisions have been as numerous as her type decisions.
6 of 40
Sigourney Weaver
Shaved
Although her hair was darkish and curly within the first two Alien movies, it was 1992’s Alien 3 that confirmed off her shaved head and dedication to the position.
7 of 40
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Hair
Whether or not it’s a swimsuit/tie combo or an informal outfit, Levitt’s consideration to hairstyling at all times makes him look timeless.
8 of 40
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Shaved
As a great actor is aware of, look on digicam is pivotal to your efficiency, as JGL clearly knew when shaving his head for 2012’s Premium Rush.
9 of 40
Natalie Portman
Hair
Ever the style chameleon, Portman’s type decisions have at all times been daring and distinctive.
10 of 40
Natalie Portman – Shaved
Shaved
Portman additionally proved her fearlessness on digicam when she famously shaved her head for her position in 2005’s V for Vendetta.
11 of 40
Bryan Cranston
Hair
Cranston’s been in Hollywood for some time, and like his garments, his shorter coiffure has turn into a traditional.
12 of 40
Bryan Cranston
Shaved
But it was his position in Breaking Bad that precipitated Cranston to shave his head, leaving followers surprised—and never simply due to his efficiency.
13 of 40
Colin Farrell
Hair
In the early aughts, Farrell’s varied movie roles made him stand out, identical to his style decisions.
14 of 40
Colin Farrell
Shaved
It was laborious to not discover the actor when he stepped out on the premiere of Minority Report trying utterly completely different, but extraordinarily enticing with a shaved head.
15 of 40
Matt Damon
Hair
Matt Damon’s hair decisions have been fairly constant through the years, identical to his reign in Hollywood.
16 of 40
Matt Damon
Shaved
But generally change is an effective approach to spice issues up, as he did when he appeared on The Today Show with a shaved head.
17 of 40
Amandla Stenberg
Hair
For a younger lady in Hollywood, the actress positive is aware of tips on how to inject her persona into her purple carpet type decisions.
18 of 40
Amandla Stenberg
Shaved
It would possibly’ve stunned followers and style critics to see Stenberg with a shaved head (which she did for her position in Where Hands Touch), however the look undoubtedly suited her.
19 of 40
Tom Hardy
Hair
The actor’s type at all times exuded a clean confidence, identical to the roles he portrays in his movies.
20 of 40
Tom Hardy – Shaved
Shaved
Although it may be alarming to see Hardy with out his locks, you possibly can’t assist however suppose he appears to be like good.
21 of 40
Anne Hathaway
Hair
Anne Hathaway’s hair was all the trend for tween women again in 2001, given her character Mia’s main type transformation in The Princess Diaries.
22 of 40
Anne Hathaway
Shaved
Ever so fearless, Hathaway bravely shaved her head on digicam whereas performing “I Dreamed a Dream” for the 2012 remake of Les Miserables.
23 of 40
Jake Gyllenhaal
Hair
I can not be the one one who likes when Gyllenhaal’s hair is longer and matches his simple, informal ensemble.
24 of 40
Jake Gyllenhaal
Shaved
With a shaved head (right here on the 2005 Academy Awards), Gyllenhaal’s sharp facial options are on show for all to admire.
25 of 40
Liam Payne
Hair
In the early 2010s, Payne’s hair was as fashionable as his purple carpet decisions whereas in One Direction.
26 of 40
Liam Payne
Shaved
But generally celebrities should go in opposition to their managers and shave their heads, as Payne instructed Esquire about filming the music video for “For You” with Rita Ora.
27 of 40
Channing Tatum
Hair
Whether he is in costume or simply strolling the purple carpet at an occasion, Tatum positive is aware of tips on how to look fashionable and debonair.
28 of 40
Channing Tatum
Shaved
But there’s one thing about Tatum’s shaved head that makes him extra putting than he often does onscreen.
29 of 40
Adam Levine
Hair
From his sold-out live shows to sitting within the judges’ chair on The Voice, Levine is not afraid to experiment with style.
30 of 40
Adam Levine
Shaved
Which is why it did not shock followers when the Maroon 5 singer confirmed as much as his TV present with a shaved head. That did not cease him from his antics with Blake Shelton although…
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below
This content material is created and maintained by a 3rd social gathering, and imported onto this web page to assist customers present their e-mail addresses. You could possibly discover extra details about this and related content material at piano.io
This commenting part is created and maintained by a 3rd social gathering, and imported onto this web page. You could possibly discover extra data on their web page.