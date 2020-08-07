20 Before and After Photos of Celebrities Who Shaved Their Heads

Hair means quite a bit to an individual. It holds as a lot significance—if no more so—than the garments an individual wears. But what may be extra of a press release than somebody who chooses to shave their head and rock a daring look? Some celebs do it for private causes, whereas others bravely put on it on digicam. Either method, these 20 celebrities know that they appear good—with or with out a shaved head. Check out these wild earlier than and after photographs of celebrities that shaved their head.