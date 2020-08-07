SEATTLE, Washington — Nearly 25 million persons are victims of modern-day slavery, with 25% of all trafficking victims being youngsters. This makes human trafficking the second most profitable crime globally, producing roughly $150 billion yearly. With this human rights violation available, celebrities are utilizing their affect to fight this problem. Keep studying to find out about 5 celebrities preventing human trafficking.

5 Celebrities Fighting Human Trafficking

Ricky Martin – Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin is extensively recognized for his affect on Latin Pop, but additionally his voice as a social activist. He established the Ricky Martin Foundation in 2004 along with his main marketing campaign, Slaves of a New Era, to denounce baby trafficking and lift consciousness by instructional applications. He has additionally taken private journeys to Thailand to unfold consciousness about human trafficking and assist construct greater than 200 houses with Habitat for Humanity. In 2006, he spoke at varied worldwide conferences and to the International Human Rights Committee. Martin additionally partnered with Microsoft in 2007 to launch a marketing campaign to guard youngsters in opposition to predators and different on-line threats. At the opening of the Vienna Forum to Fight Human Trafficking, Martin stated, “Human trafficking is a violation of human rights; it has no place in our world and I beg you to act now.” Ashton Kutcher – An American actor, entrepreneur and producer, Ashton Kutcher made his movie debut in 1999 and is legendary for his position as Michael Kelso within the sitcom That ’70s Show. While Kutcher donates to many nonprofit organizations, he alongside Demi Moore co-founded Thorn. Their group works with tech corporations and legislation enforcement to determine and forestall baby intercourse trafficking. Thorn companions with corporations equivalent to Facebook, Yahoo and Google to determine and shield victims from abuse. According to an article from Forbes, “The nonprofit’s products are used today in 35 countries and have helped identify more than 30,000 victims of abuse, 10,000 of whom were children.” Angelina Jolie – Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie, among the many celebrities preventing human trafficking, continuously speaks up for victims. Alongside former British Foreign Secretary William Hague, she established the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI) in 2012, aimed toward ending sexual violence and bettering assist for survivors. In London, in 2014, Jolie and Hague co-hosted the primary PSVI world summit to teach people on human trafficking. They stated that “more than 17,000 military and police personnel had been trained on sexual violence issues since the launch of PSVI.” Jolie additionally starred within the 30-minute documentary, Inhuman Traffic, which is the “lead feature of MTV Europe’s Exit campaign to stop exploitation and trafficking.” Jolie explains how “we have the responsibility — and the power — to help end exploitation and trafficking, wherever they occur, in whatever form.” Julia Ormond – English actress and human rights activist Julia Ormond helps the general public grow to be conscious of human trafficking, also called “modern-day slavery.” Ormond felt burdened by the a number of accounts of younger trafficking victims in Eastern Europe. In 2005, she had the chance to symbolize the plight of human trafficking as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador. With the assistance of NGOs, authorities representatives and enormous corporations, Ormond based the Alliance to Stop Slavery and End Trafficking (ASSET) to assist catch trafficking crimes prematurely, Reese Whitherspoon – One of the highest-paid actresses on the earth, Reese Whitherspoon continues to make use of her voice to talk out about home violence. Alongside the Big Little Lies forged, Whitherspoon encourages her followers to assist her in elevating consciousness and funds for a corporation referred to as Safe Horizon. As essentially the most in depth sufferer companies nonprofit within the United States, Safe Horizon provides reduction companies for victims of crime and abuse.

With greater than 421,394 entries for lacking youngsters into the National Crime Information Center in 2019, a lot nonetheless must be finished within the allocation of additional sources towards battling human trafficking. However, these 5 celebrities preventing human trafficking have proven that whereas there may be a lot progress to be made, particular person voices play a necessary position in enacting change.

– Erica Fealtman

Photo: Wikimedia Commons