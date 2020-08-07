6ix9ine Posts Alleged Photo of Rich The Kid Talking to Police

UPDATE (AUG. 6)

6ix9ine has since-deleted the picture he posted to Instagram of what’s seemingly Rich The Kid talking to police. The “Gummo” rapper wrote “Snitchforever ” because the caption with the photograph.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Things have been comparatively calm between 6ix9ine and Rich The Kid for the previous few months, however it appears like which will have modified this afternoon.

On Thursday (Aug. 6), Tekashi uploaded a picture to Instagram of what seems to be Rich The Kid chopping it up with police, and he calls the Atlanta rapper a snitch within the caption. “Snitchforever ,” 6ix9ine wrote within the IG caption together with laughing emojis. The Brooklyn rapper taunting Rich possible stems from their social media alternate in May.

Back in May, Rich The Kid known as Tekashi a rat on his Instagram Story. “Honestly think about coming residence a [rat emoji] considering your the king of New York City anyone from town ought to be disrespected & that is simply FACTS,” the “New Freezer” rapper wrote. People on social media and different rappers have been calling 6ix9ine a rat and a snitch ever since he testified in court docket in opposition to members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Days after Rich took purpose at 6ix9ine, a report surfaced on-line claiming that Rich had an excellent steadiness of over $200,000 in unpaid jewellery allegedly owed to Peter Marco from Extraordinary Jewels of Beverly Hills. Rich The Kid denied the allegations, however 6ix9ine additionally had some ideas to share on the supposed jewellery invoice.

“I repeat @eliantte is my solely jeweler! Y’all different niggas obtained FAKE stones cease playin wit my title within the pandemic I would go spend a half ticket at the moment God bless,” Rich The Kid stated by way of his Instagram Story on the time. Tekashi then hopped on IG and commented with ellipsis. He wasn’t shopping for Rich’s denial. The back-and-forth did not finish there, although. Rich fired again at 6ix9ine on social media, telling the rapper that they’ll go toe-to-toe. “We can play if u need … I obtained the time & you positive as hell ain’t obtained more cash than me or Jewlery or CARS,” he wrote.

The following day, issues grew extra intense. Rich, who was born in Queens, N.Y., posted a video to his IG of his flight touchdown in New York City and wrote, “The king is residence.” This was a transparent jab at 6ix9ine. Not solely as a result of that they had been feuding prior however as a result of Tekashi has referred to himself because the King of New York up to now.

6ix9ine responded by way of social media by revisiting the report about Rich’s alleged jewellery debt. “He’s operating from his debt in LA. I’m about to name 911,” 6ix9ine wrote. After buying and selling just a few extra disses, Tekashi tried to contain Lil Uzi Vert, who has additionally publicly feuded with Rich The Kid up to now. Lil Uzi and Rich have been at odds again in 2018, after Uzi declined Rich’s suggestion to signal to his Rich Forever report label. Uzi tried to struggle Rich, and Rich additionally delivered a diss observe aimed toward Uzi.

Nonetheless, Rich The Kid hasn’t responded to 6ix9ine’s IG submit straight. Rich did, nonetheless, add a picture of himself along with his fiancée Tori Brixx together with a caption that stated, “I don’t care who’s what or what you consider me I hope you taking good care of your self .”

Is this the tip of 6ix9ine and Rich The Kid’s feud?