6ix9ine’s “Locked Up” Sequel Will Be on His New Album, Says Akon

6ix9ine’s sequel to Akon’s “Locked Up” wasn’t simply an Instagram second. A full model of the tune is definitely dropping quickly.

During a current dialog with Akon, the Konvict Muzik founder advised XXL that the report will seem on Tekashi’s forthcoming effort. “That’s not occurring my album, but it surely’s occurring his [6ix9ine’s] album,” he says. “It was extra for him to inform his story, and I assumed it was tremendous essential, as a result of most individuals by no means actually been locked up, so it was humorous to learn a few of them feedback. If they ever been within the facility or ever been locked up in some way, they might know that the jails are stuffed and extra populated with snitches than it’s with common individuals and than individuals who dedicated regular crime.”

A rep from 6ix9ine’s crew additionally confirmed to XXL that the monitor will certainly seem on his subsequent album.

Back in June, the Brooklyn rapper used an Instagram video to tease a follow-up to Akon’s 2004 breakout hit report. “Thinking ’bout the issues that I did/Got me considering, like, why the fuck I did that?/Got me wishing that I might take all of it again,” 6ix9ine sings in a video with Akon beside him. “Fighting with these demons/Barely even consuming/Barely even sleeping/This shit acquired me tweakin’/Fighting with my attorneys for a greater provide/Just wish to see my daughter.” Tekashi captioned the IG put up, “LOCKED UP PART 2 IM ON ALBUM MODE THIS ALBUM GOING CRAZYYYYYYY @akon ❤️.”

In the previous, Akon has defended 6ix9ine after the rapper ostracized and labeled a snitch after testifying in opposition to Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members in courtroom final fall. Akon feels just like the “Punani” artist hasn’t gotten an actual probability to inform his story, and that is a part of the explanation he teamed up with the rapper for a “Locked Up” sequel.

“I felt like he was additionally being unfairly judged earlier than getting all the data,” Akon explains. “In the tune, I needed the tune to be extra about his private emotions about truly being locked up whilst you have been within the cell, whilst you have been in jail behind that cell. It wasn’t extra so what you probably did to get there, however what was you feeling if you have been in there? Let the world really feel that a part of it.”

Akon additionally says that he is assumed a mentor function with 6ix9ine and desires to guard him nevertheless he can. “We speak on a regular basis,” he tells. “We attain out. It was past the report and it was additionally serving to him setup his system, so he can get again into the sport the suitable manner. Help clear up his picture a bit bit extra, which we’re most likely gonna begin engaged on subsequent few months. He’s acquired a number of unhealthy relationships on the market that I wanna repair ’trigger I actually really feel like he has a number of potential to turn out to be one of many greatest superstars on the earth. But, he gotta clear up his shit to get there. And, you may’t combine the enterprise together with your actual life. You gotta separate the 2.”

As for his personal music, Akon just lately dropped a mixtape titled Ain’t No Peace, which he says is harking back to his debut album, Trouble. “The entire mixtape, prime to backside, is again to the Trouble album,” Akon says. “If I comply with up my Trouble album, this one would have been it. But it is extra based mostly on the social, financial dialogue that is occurring round us proper now.”

He provides that the album is a steadiness of what is going on on immediately whereas intertwining messages for the youth on the dos and don’ts in life. “The album it touches on the subjects of that is occurring immediately, after which it takes me again to the road days of after I was there,” he continues. “And my data are road data that kinda have a message to kinda give a voice to the youngsters that is tryna go down the identical path. The good, the unhealthy and the ugly in it. But not telling them what they need to and should not do, not preaching to ’em, however simply letting them know my experiences was and the way it got here out and the way it ended up.”

Akon’s new mixtape dropped on July 31 and is out there on digital streaming platforms.