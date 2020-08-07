‘A life well-lived’: Friends, neighbors recall recollections of Tom Evans | Local News

TUPELO • Friends and neighbors laughed and cried as they remembered Tom Evans, the flamboyant, good-hearted, civic-minded bon vivant who died earlier this week.

“Tom had quite a bit to do with the whole lot that’s Tupelo,” mentioned Steve Holland, a longtime buddy and the funeral director in command of his service. “I’ve by no means seen anyone that did not love him after they met him. He was probably the most magnetic individual I’ve ever recognized.”

Evans, a retired pharmacist, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, within the hospice unit at North Mississippi Medical Center after being admitted to the hospital July 26 with pneumonia. He was 72.

“I met Tom in 1980,” Holland mentioned. “He was a dashing younger man who’d come to Tupelo, taking it by storm. And he died taking it by storm.”

Holland mentioned Evans had been planning his personal funeral for years, and yearly, he added one thing to it.

“Tom needed to be ridden via the streets of Tupelo in a horse-drawn carriage,” Holland mentioned. “He needed the full-meal Episcopal deal, however sadly, COVID has prevented that. Originally, he needed to be buried within the previous metropolis cemetery on Jackson Street, however as soon as he noticed my cemetery on the farm in Plantersville, he preferred that even higher.”

Evans’ physique will lie in repose Friday, Aug. 7, on the Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel after which within the sanctuary on the Sadie J Farm in Plantersville from 5 p.m. till the graveside sundown celebration at 7. The Rev. Phillip Parker from All Saints’ Episcopal Church will officiate.

“After the service, we’ll bury him, then roll the piano out on the entrance porch, sing Southern gospel music, drink bourbon and fellowship,” Holland mentioned. “We’ll rejoice one of the unimaginable folks I’ve recognized in my life.”

Carla Underwood-James has been Evans’ next-door neighbor on Robins Street for the previous 4 years. She moved to Tupelo from Texas with Toyota.

“I had simply purchased my home and I pulled within the driveway to point out my mother the home from the skin,” Underwood mentioned. “We had the automotive home windows down and Tom was sitting on his entrance porch and we might hear him hollering for us to return over. Tom is aware of the whole lot about everyone on the town and when he noticed my Texas tags, he figured I used to be the brand new home-owner. We sat on his porch for a great hour visiting and have become quick buddies that day, greatest buddies, greatest neighbors.”

Underwood-James mentioned earlier than she married, Evans can be her “plus-one” when she wanted a date for a piece gathering.

“When we might go to events, he would inform folks I used to be his spouse, simply to see their reactions,” she mentioned. “When I used to be transforming my home, he’d come over each day. He’d be telling my contractors to do one thing and I’d should say, ‘Tom, that is my home.’ And he’d simply shrug and inform the contractors, ‘Do no matter my spouse says.'”

Underwood-James mentioned she will’t think about not having Evans as a neighbor anymore.

“It’s going to be terrible with out him,” she mentioned. “I’m simply so used to seeing him. It’s by no means going to be the identical. Robins Street is rarely going to be the identical.”

Marty Brown met Evans in 1989 when Evans was a pharmacist at Fred’s.

“He was as good as a health care provider,” Brown mentioned. “He began out as my pharmacist after which we ended up being neighbors and buddies. I had three homes on Robins and Tom had a hand in all of them. He advised me the whole lot I did unsuitable each time.”

Brown mentioned when he was in his first little home on Robins throughout from Milam School, he went to work one morning whereas Evans, who had a key to his home, was off for the day.

“When I got here dwelling probably the most God-awful rose-colored curtains have been hanging in my eating room,” Brown mentioned. “Those curtains stayed up till the day I moved out of that home. It was simpler to depart them up than go towards him.”

Evans was born a Methodist, however had spent the final a number of years worshipping at All Saints’ Episcopal, the place he was an usher, a lector and a member of each the altar guild and the flower guild. He was additionally chairman of the needlepoint committee that recovered the kneelers on the altar.

“I feel Tom had a hand in educating everyone on the flower guild,” mentioned Bud Nelson, a member of All Saints’. “When I joined the guild, I knew completely nothing. He was very gifted in that space and shared his data with everybody.”

Nelson mentioned Evans’ flower preparations have been at all times very daring statements of his creative preferences.

“If you noticed an association that was giant and a bit of splashy with numerous coloration, it was nearly assuredly one in all Tom’s,” Nelson mentioned. “He took an incredible quantity of delight in it.”

Tracy Proctor, a floral designer who’s been attending All Saints’ for about 5 years, mentioned when it was clear the congregation wasn’t going to have the ability to collect to worship at Easter due to the pandemic, he obtained permission to adorn the entrance doorways of the church with wreaths.

“I used to be simply going to do a fast little out and in, get them up and go away with out anybody seeing me, as type of a shock,” Proctor mentioned. “I obtained all my stuff and I used to be up on a ladder, simply going at it with vines I’d pulled out of the woods, when hastily, one thing grabbed my calf, like a snake. But it wasn’t a snake. It was Tom Evans and he was simply standing there laughing. I’m glad that is my final reminiscence of him.”

For greater than 25 years, Evans hosted lavish Christmas events in his eclectic dwelling, which was adorned from prime to backside with bushes, garland, collectible figurines and 1000’s of lights.

“The most I ever bear in mind him having was 33 bushes,” Brown mentioned. “He did many of the adorning himself, however he’d rope anyone he might into serving to. Before you knew it, he’d have you ever up on a ladder hanging garland.”

But Evans’ dwelling might be greatest recognized for the annual Derby Day occasion he hosted as a fundraiser for the Regional Rehabilitation Center, the place he was a longtime board member.

“Mr. Tom had such a ardour for Regional Rehab and what we do,” mentioned Robby Parman, government director. “He nonetheless signed our checks and when he’d come to the middle, he requested about our purchasers, how they have been doing, and he requested about our employees – simply ensuring we have been searching for everyone. The employees turned so near him as a result of we did the Derby occasion yearly. He’s been part of their lives for a very long time.”

Parman mentioned the Derby occasion was a giant fundraiser for Regional Rehab, nevertheless it was additionally an opportunity for folks to go to with Evans, to tour his dwelling, to listen to him play the piano.

“It’s exhausting to think about a Derby Day occasion with out him,” Parman mentioned. “If we’re capable of have one subsequent yr, it can positively be named after him. There’s little doubt about that.”

Kay Mathews, former government director of RRC, mentioned Evans was concerned with the Derby Day occasion from Day One.

“He labored out the menu, got here up with all the unique recipes and we did treasured little to alter it,” Mathews mentioned. “The meals turned a convention as a result of the Derby’s all about custom.”

Mathews mentioned one in all Evans’ objectives from the start was to get Churchhill Downs, the place the Kentucky Derby is run yearly, to acknowledge how giant and essential Rehab’s Derby occasion was.

Just hours earlier than Evans died, Churchill Downs declared Wednesday, Aug. 5, as Tom Evans Day, and had pictures of Evans and Mathews, of their Derby regalia, displayed on each jumbotron on the park.

“It was heart-wrenching to see the popularity he was lastly getting,” Mathews mentioned. “It was unhappy it needed to occur that means, but in addition magnificent that it occurred that means.”

Mathews mentioned when the occasion preparations would start every spring, Evans would name her and say, “OK, Kay, what are we going to be sporting this yr?”

“If you look again on the photos that have been taken annually, we have been color-coordinated, even our hats,” she mentioned. “It was all a couple of present and Tom knew learn how to placed on a present.”

“He lived for that Derby occasion,” Brown mentioned. “It was the enjoyment of his life. He beloved the limelight, he beloved a celebration. He got here to life when that was occurring. As unhappy as my coronary heart is correct now, the one phrases I can consider are, ‘A life well-lived.’ There won’t ever be one other one like him. He left his mark.”