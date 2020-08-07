All The Masked Singer clues which were launched to date

With The Masked Singer set to return to TV subsequent week, all the thriller superstar singers have now been teased.

There can be a complete of 12 stars competing on the present in costumes, and followers are already satisfied they know who a number of the masked contestants are.

So far, it has been teased that this yr’s present will embrace an actor from an Emmy-winning TV sequence, Hollywood actors, well-known musicians, a triple Olympian and Logie winners.

Adding to the intrigue, choose Jackie ‘O’ Henderson not too long ago teased that Zac Efron or Nicole Kidman may probably seem, with each stars at the moment in Australia.

‘All I do know is that, due to the pandemic, we cannot have any worldwide stars on the present – except they’re already in Australia,’ she instructed WHO journal this month.

‘I imply, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are right here, proper? So is Zac Efron. So you by no means know who may flip up.’

Here are all of the clues to date…

THE WIZARD

The Masked Singer revealed the primary clue about who’s contained in the Wizard costume in July.

The footage began with the Wizard spinning round in a gown with gold trimmings and a hat that includes crops and mushrooms on prime of it.

An altered male voice gave the primary clue: ‘My childhood neighbours hated my singing voice, however who’s having the final snigger now?’

Fans are satisfied that the superstar underneath the hat is former Neighbours star, Jason Donovan.

It is fascinating to notice that he did make a visit to Melbourne earlier this yr, which is the place The Masked Singer is filmed.

‘I’m guessing already! It’s tougher when the costume covers the physique too!’ commented choose Dannii Minogue.

THE ECHIDNA

‘I solely know one technique to go. Pedal to the metallic. From begin to end,’ an altered male voice revealed for the thriller Echidna star.

Echnida then sprints down a working observe, leaving the discombobulated safety guards behind on the beginning line.

Footage additionally exhibits the creature cradling a bassinet with one hand and utilizing DJ gear with the opposite.

Fans imagine the superstar behind the masks could possibly be Grant Denyer or former Olympic sprinter John Steffensen.

THE DRAGONFLY

In a teaser trailer shared to Instagram, Dragonfly pirouetted in a vibrant costume with wings whereas sporting wedged heels and purple fitted tights.

An altered feminine voice stated: ‘I could also be classically skilled, however I’m well-known for another strikes.’

Fans have prompt it could possibly be theatre performer Lucy Durack, opera skilled singer Kate Miller-Heidke or Emma Watkins from The Wiggles.

A variety of different customers additionally prompt singer Dami Im, with one fan stating: ‘Dami Im is classically skilled in piano however is legendary as a pop singer.’

Early guesses listed former Australian Idol contestant Ricki-Lee Coulter and former radio star and singer Em Rusciano as potentialities.

THE FRILLNECK LIZARD

‘He’d stick his neck out for you in a pinch,’ Channel 10 teased in Frillneck’s trailer, inadvertently revealing the contestant was male.

In the footage, a muscular physique strutted down the runway in leather-based pants that appeared to have physique armour much like bike protecting gear.

‘I’ve all the time been a rise up man, who hangs with birds of a feather,’ the voice stated.

People imagine Frillneck could possibly be stand-up comedians and radio hosts Sam Pang, Ed Kavalee or Tommy Little, or former rugby star-turned-TV host Beau Ryan.

THE HAMMERHEAD

‘I’ve by no means began a combat, however I’ve all the time nailed them within the head,’ the voice hinted.

The footage exhibits Hammerhead breaking apart a combat between two safety guards in a pool earlier than hammering a nail right into a wall.

Fans are satisfied the superstar behind this masks is The Block host Scott Cam.

THE BUSHRANGER

The Masked Singer teased on Instagram: ‘Don’t let the armour idiot you, Bushranger could be a sparkly sweetheart!’

‘My voice is needed, lifeless or alive,’ the clue revealed.

Fans have prompt it could possibly be retired Australian race automotive driver, Todd Kelly, or superstar gardener Costa Georgiadis, who a Logie for Most Popular Presenter final yr.

Some guessed it may be Bon Jovi, with Wanted Dead or Alive considered one of his most well-known hits.

THE CACTUS

‘When they hear my voice, they’re going to be yelling “you develop lady”,’ the thriller voice stated.

In one other teaser, the thriller superstar added: ‘I’m harmful, however I might relatively maintain that non-public.’

Fans have prompt the superstar underneath the Cactus costume could possibly be actress Ruby Rose or Hi-5’s Charli Robinson.

THE PUPPET

‘I am unable to wait to doll up and placed on a present,’ the Puppet could possibly be heard saying within the teaser for the guessing sequence.

A second put up on the present’s Instagram web page teased extra clues for the Puppet.

‘I’ve had my brush with royalty and a very long time in a courtroom of regulation,’ the clues included.

A variety of followers guessed it could possibly be comic Anh Do, who fronts the profitable present, Anh’s Brush with Fame.

Interestingly, Anh additionally studied regulation on the University of Technology in Sydney, earlier than beginning his profession in stand-up comedy.

THE QUEEN

‘Royalty has arrived to The Masked Singer. Meet Queen! Who is underneath the masks? It all kicks off Monday August 10 on 10!’ learn an Instagram put up for the Queen.

‘Queen will rock you!’ learn the video, a reference to the British glam rock band Queen, and maybe a clue.

‘I’ll rule the stage,’ says the Queen within the quick teaser trailer.

Fans tried their finest to guess the id of the upcoming contestant within the feedback part, with strategies ranging from multi-talented performers reminiscent of Courtney Act and Lucy Durack.

THE SLOTH

‘I’ve fairly the best way with phrases, even after they’re not mine,’ teased the Sloth.

Described because the ‘cuddliest’ masks, many thought the Sloth should be an actor.

A second teaser video for Sloth revealed a feminine voice, with Jackie calling their singing ‘stunning’.

THE KITTEN

‘We’ll ensure to have the heater on for when Kitten sings for us all for the primary time subsequent week!’ teased The Masked Singer on Instagram.

Another clue: ‘You would not say I’m shy… perhaps that is why I really feel the chilly so typically.’

Fans guessed somebody who has competed within the Winter Olympics, due to the ‘chilly’ reference.

THE GOLDFISH

‘I’m not simply gold, I’m fairly valuable… and so much more durable than I look,’ teased The Masked Singer on Instagram.

Another clue learn: ‘GOLD GOLD GOLD! Goldfish that’s.’

So far, guesses have included former Olympic swimmer Stephanie Rice.