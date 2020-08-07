Allie Colleen on Taylor Swift’s ‘Teardrops On My Guitar’

Country singer-songwriter Allie Colleen, the youngest daughter of Garth Brooks, was raised by a rustic celebrity, however she says the soundtrack of her childhood residence could shock you.

Colleen, who just lately launched her new songs “Best Friend” and “The Road You Take” following a battle with COVID-19, says it was folks singer James Taylor, a favourite of her father’s, who helped open her eyes to the probabilities of songwriting.

“There was not lots of nation music in my home rising up. I really feel like everybody expects the other…But dad did not hearken to nation music,” Colleen says. “He solely listened to love Seal and Queen and KISS and Journey. If it was nation, it was Randy Travis or James Taylor. And I bear in mind listening to James Taylor songs and considering, ‘This is not a track. This is only a story.'”

But it was an artist nearer to her personal age who Colleen most appreciated for her storytelling: Taylor Swift. Swift’s self-titled debut album, that includes her breakout hit “Tim McGraw” and “Teardrops on My Guitar,” was a revelation to Colleen.

“There’s no songwriter that is ever grabbed me like Taylor Swift did. I used to be in that age — in that technology of youngsters that was simply lastly noticing boys on the time that she was writing songs about them. And I simply felt like each single a kind of was about me. Like when ‘Teardrops On My Guitar’ got here out, I used to be in love with this child named Andrew and I used to be like, ‘This is my life!’ Colleen says, laughing. “So to have her take all these items that she personally lived and put them out and be courageous sufficient for everybody to say, ‘Hey, there is a totally different man’s title in each certainly one of your songs’ — Who cares? To try this and to be courageous sufficient to do it as a lady and a younger lady — as a child, I simply clung to her. I believed she was superb. I nonetheless suppose she is.”

Colleen says Swift’s songwriting made her really feel linked to the lyric-driven story songs she grew up listening to.

“Taylor’s songwriting actually grabs me as a result of it was the primary time that I used to be listening to new, contemporary music that appeared like what all my buddies have been listening to, however it nonetheless instructed tales like Randy Travis did and like James Taylor did,” Colleen says. “She was an enormous mild to my songwriting.”

Colleen says she understands the worth of sharing life experiences in track.

“My dad at all times instructed me that you just by no means inform anyone whether or not a track is true,” Colleen says. “But I’ve discovered that there’s nothing extra highly effective than saying that my songs are true — saying that somebody has lived this and that is what it is about…I at all times inform them that they are true tales, however I will not at all times inform them if I lived them or if my finest buddy lived them.”

The “Work in Progress” singer says her weak, true-to-life songs have helped her join with followers.

“It’s simply opened up conversations for lots of ladies to have with me and lots of people to have with me that they would not have had in the event that they did not have that belief,” Colleen says. “I feel songwriting — so long as it comes from a spot of affection and a spot of vulnerability and a spot of honestness — I feel that it at all times has room to be greater than it’s.”