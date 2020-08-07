Beirut Blast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar and different celebs ship prayers to victims

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar and lots of different Bollywood celebrities lengthen their prayers and condolences for Beirut after large explosion.

There was a large explosion that befell at Beirut the place hundreds of individuals have been injured. The blast that occurred within the capital of Lebanon despatched an enormous shockwave and broken buildings miles away from the place the incident befell. Ever because the incident befell, social media is flooded with prayers for the victims who have been affected with the blast. Similarly, a number of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media profile sending condolences and prayers to the victims of the sudden tragedy.

The explosion in Beirut killed 78 folks and injured hundreds. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker and lots of extra celebrities despatched out prayers and condolences to the victims of the Beirut blast. Taking to Twitter Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, “This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy. #Beirut”. Farah Akhtar tweeted, “When your mind does not want to believe what your eyes have just seen. #Beirut and it’s people in my thoughts.”

This is terrible. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everybody affected by this tragedy. #Beirut https://t.co/xNVA3KLWRC — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 4, 2020

Lisa Ray additionally wrote, “I am speechless by the images coming out of #Beirut after a devastating explosion. It is not only my husband’s city of origin, but Beirut is a city that holds the warmest memories for both of us and it’s large hearted citizens have left an imprint.” Mini Mathur added, “The explosion in Beirut is a shocker!! Just when this beautiful city was limping back and restoring itself. Is 2020 the beginning of the end.”

Horrifying and heart-wrenching! Cannot think about what devastation and ache there have to be on the streets of #Beirut Ravaged one too many instances! https://t.co/WJCBuonPyh — Swara Bhasker (@ActuallySwara) August 4, 2020

Swara Bhasker wrote, “Horrifying and heart-wrenching! Cannot imagine what devastation and pain there must be on the streets of #Beirut Ravaged one too many times!” Nimrat Kaur additionally wrote, “Unreal news and footage coming in from Beirut. Prayers and deepest condolences for all those affected by the #BeirutExplosion.”

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Twitter account and despatched her condolences to the victims of the explosion. “This despatched a shiver down my backbone. So devastating.Our condolences are with the folks of #Beirut.We are praying for you 2020 can’t think about it getting any worse,” she wrote.

This despatched a shiver down my backbone. So devastating.Our condolences are with the folks of #Beirut.We are praying for you

2020 can’t think about it getting any worse. https://t.co/hO8g5NYAXZ — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) August 5, 2020

On the opposite hand, a report affirmed that the blast was precipitated on account of a firecracker warehouse that was located close to the port. Reportedly, officers claimed that the tragedy befell due to confiscated “extremely explosive supplies

