Beirut explosion: Dua Lipa and Priyanka Chopra lead superstar reactions to ‘devastating’ incident

Dua Lipa and Priyanka Chopra are among the many stars to indicate help for the individuals of Beirut following a giant explosion within the metropolis.

More than 100 individuals are identified to have died within the incident that rocked the capital of Lebanon on Tuesday (4 August), which left over 4,000 wounded.

Singer Halsey requested her followers how she may help the trigger on Tuesday night time, tweeting: “My coronary heart is aching taking a look at these images in Beirut.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

“I have read from a lot of people that petitions aren’t effective and donations can result in a dramatic exchange decrease. Can someone share with me direct information about how we can help most effectively and immediately?”

Many despatched her hyperlinks to the Lebanese Red Cross, in addition to the Disaster Relief for Beirut Explosion fundraising web page.

Watch extra

On Instagram Stories, Dua Lipa wrote: “This is absolutely devastating!!! What is happening in Beirut?!! Friends, please let me know your loved ones are safe!!!”

The “Don’t Start Now” singer additionally inspired Lebanese residents to donate blood, posting: “Please if you are able and healthy to donate blood please do! There are people in critical conditions!”

Bette Midler additionally shared her horror on the incident, reposting a broadly shared video of the explosion to social media with the phrases: “Oh, dear God.”

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra wrote: “This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy.”

It stays unclear what triggered the biggest blast, which appeared to have been triggered by a hearth close to a storage facility housing unstable chemical compounds. It sparked additional fires, overturned vehicles and blew out hundreds of home windows and doorways.













It was essentially the most highly effective explosion ever seen within the metropolis, which was on the entrance strains of the 1975-1990 civil struggle and has endured conflicts with neighbouring Israel and periodic bombings and terror assaults.