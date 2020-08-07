Image Source : TWITTER/TAEBOKKIII Beirut Explosion: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and different B’town celebrities shocked and saddened

Many Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday expressed shock on the lack of lives in a large explosion that rocked Beirut. More than 70 folks had been killed and three,000 injured within the explosion within the Lebanese capital on Tuesday that flattened a lot of the town’s port. The huge explosion passed off on Tuesday night round 6.10 p.m. leaving buildings shaking everywhere in the metropolis and inflicting extreme damages and casualties. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab urged his nation’s allies to assist Lebanon overcome the repercussions of the catastrophe and declared Wednesday a nationwide mourning day for the victims of the explosions. Taking to social media, varied celebrities together with Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Mouni Roy and others reacted to the devastation. Have a glance:

Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, “This is heartbreaking!!! Whyyyy??? 2020 sufficient now please. My coronary heart goes out to the folks of Beirut Broken coronary heart energy to the households Face with chilly sweat.”

This is heartbreaking!!! Whyyyy??? 2020 sufficient now please. My coronary heart goes out to the folks of Beirut 💔 energy to the households 😓 https://t.co/XuGOYdyVny — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 5, 2020

Gautham Karthik tweeted, “This is horrifying! My prayers for the folks of #Beirut #Lebanon.”

This is horrifying!

My prayers for the folks of #Beirut #Lebanon https://t.co/dLfbOObWQv — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) August 4, 2020

Priya Anand wrote, “The Images and movies popping out of #Beirut is heartbreaking. 2020 continues with new disasters… My Prayers and ideas with the folks of Lebanon.”

The Images and movies popping out of #Beirut is heartbreaking. 2020 continues with new disasters… My Prayers and ideas with the folks of Lebanon 🙏🏼 — Priya Anand (@PriyaAnand) August 4, 2020

Priyanka Chopra tweeted, “This is terrible. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everybody affected by this tragedy. #Beirut.”

This is terrible. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everybody affected by this tragedy. #Beirut 🙏🏽 https://t.co/xNVA3KLWRC — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 4, 2020

Farhan Akhtar wrote, “When your thoughts doesn’t need to consider what your eyes have simply seen. #Beirut and it’s folks in my ideas.”

When your thoughts doesn’t need to consider what your eyes have simply seen. #Beirut and it’s folks in my ideas .. 💔 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 4, 2020

Swara Bhasker wrote, “Horrifying and heart-wrenching! Cannot think about what devastation and ache there should be on the streets of #Beirut Ravaged one too many instances!”

Horrifying and heart-wrenching! Cannot think about what devastation and ache there should be on the streets of #Beirut Ravaged one too many instances! 😞😞😞😞🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/WJCBuonPyh — Swara Bhasker (@ActuallySwara) August 4, 2020

Mouni Roy tweeted, “What simply occurred in Lebanon???????????”

What simply occurred in Lebanon??????????? — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) August 4, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar despatched in her prayers, “This despatched a shiver down my backbone. So devastating.Our condolences are with the folks of #Beirut.We are praying for you 2020 can’t think about it getting any worse.”

This despatched a shiver down my backbone. So devastating.Our condolences are with the folks of #Beirut.We are praying for you 🙏

2020 can’t think about it getting any worse. https://t.co/hO8g5NYAXZ — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) August 5, 2020

