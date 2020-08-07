Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, Dorit Kemsley And More Are Making The Marine Serre Crescent Moon Print One Of The Most Popular Outfits

Marine Serre’s crescent moon print outfits are all the fashion, as a result of variety of celebrities who hold carrying the label. Though well-known faces corresponding to Kylie Jenner, Dorit Kemsley, Kendall Jenner, Adele, and Dua Lipa often put on the model, now that Beyonce and her crew of dancers wore Marine Serre for the video “Already” from her new visible album Black is King, demand for the outfit has skyrocketed. Beyonce wore the Marine Serre moon catsuit in black and beige and appeared beautiful within the outfit that options moons over the complete cloth. Beyonce confirmed off her hourglass determine in addition to her spectacular dance strikes within the video. The visible impression of every dancer carrying the identical Marine Serre catsuit was sturdy and many individuals needed to know the identify of the go well with, together with info relating to the designer.

Beyonce wore the catsuit for her video “Already” that you could be see within the video participant beneath.

The official Marine Serre Instagram account shared a photograph of Beyonce hanging the other way up whereas poising with equally clad dancers.

Here is one other video clip that Marine Serre that includes Beyonce within the crescent moon catsuit.

Kylie Jenner is a large fan of Marine Serre and has been photographed carrying a number of outfits by the French designer. Kylie Jenner shared a photograph along with her 186.6 million Instagram followers the place she wore the crescent moon, jersey bodysuit by Marine Serre. Kylie appeared beautiful within the midnight blue with teal, coloured moons. She paired the outfit with a Rolex Pearlmaster diamond watch!

In one other photograph that Kylie Jenner shared on Instagram, she wore the jersey high and leggings within the all-over, crescent moon print.

Not solely did Kylie Jenner put on Marine Serre, however little Stormi Webster, who is popping out to be fairly the fashionista, additionally wore an identical outfit.

Dorit Kemsley not too long ago shared a photograph along with her 1 million Instagram followers the place she wore the identical leggings and jersey.

Demand for the Marine Serre outfit has skyrocketed since Beyonce launched Black is King. What do you consider the crescent-moon print? Are you a fan of Marine Serre’s? Do you just like the Marine Serre outfits celebrities are carrying?

