Boosie Badazz savagely disses Nicki Minaj over Tekashi 6ix9ine tune.



Picture:

Getty/YouTube Picture:Getty/YouTube



Nicki Minaj labored with 6ix9ine on the tune ‘Trollz’ just lately while he was on home arrest.

Just months after Boosie Badazz made controversial feedback about Dwayne Wade’s son Zion, 12, deciding to establish as a feminine named ‘Zaya’, the rapper is again within the headlines however this time he is been dissing Nicki Minaj.

> Nicki Minaj followers slam Meek Mill over ‘shady being pregnant remark’

Boosie seems to be upset that Nicki Minaj, who’s at present pregnant, selected to work with fellow New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine after he cooperated with the police throughout his high-profile felony trial earlier this yr.

Nicki Minaj was the primary artist to work with Tekashi 7ix9ine after his launch from jail.



Picture:

Picture:

Getty





In a brand new interview, Boosie claims that Nicki Minaj “may not have a coronary heart” and means that the rapper’s determination to work with 6ix9ine reveals a “lack of character”.

Speaking to Vlad TV, Boosie mentioned, “It reveals a scarcity of character. It reveals that you’d change for cash and success. That’s how I take a look at it. She would not have to try this. She’s wealthy as f**okay.”

He provides, “I really feel like she sh***ed on the ghetto group, all African-American folks, she is aware of what I’m speaking about, she mentioned ‘f**okay em’.”

Continuing, Boosie says, “This lady may not have a coronary heart. She may not have a coronary heart for what this man did to folks. She may not be what I’m pondering as a result of, if he did this to me and bought me one million years, would she nonetheless do a monitor with him? That needed to be a profession transfer. She may not be that road b***h I’m speaking about.”

Boosie Badazz has slammed Nicki Minaj for working with Tekashi 6ix9ine.



Picture:

Picture:

Getty





Responding to backlash about her collab with 6ix9ine earlier this yr, Nicki Minaj addressed the haters and tweeted, “You do not need to defend me. I’m not afraid of web trolls, blogs, artists. I do not leap on band wagons. Many won’t ever know what it feels prefer to have a thoughts of their very own.”

In an Instagram put up, Minaj revealed that the entire proceeds from ‘Trollz’ can be donated to the The Bail Project, which offers free bail help to individuals who can’t afford to pay bail whereas awaiting trial.

“We wish to shield and assist the 1000’s of courageous folks engaged on the entrance strains of social justice, utilizing their voices to demand AN END to the concentrating on and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter,” she wrote.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!