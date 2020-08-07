Brad Pitt and ‘90210’ Star Jason Priestley Had a Unique Competition When They Were Roommates

Long earlier than Brad Pitt gained an Oscar and Jason Priestley grew to become synonymous with a sure zip code, the 2 struggling actors shared the lease with another friends in North Hollywood. Now every with their very own declare to fame, Pitt and Priestley apparently competed for greater than performing roles once they roomed collectively.

Brad Pitt | Jun Sato/WireImage

Brad Pitt hits Los Angeles

While selling his 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for which he gained an Academy Award, Pitt mirrored on beginning out in showbiz.

“You know, when I first moved out here, it was the summer of ’86 and I didn’t know [expletive]-all about Los Angeles, other than what I’d seen on The Beverly Hillbillies and Dragnet,” Pitt advised the Los Angeles Times. “I landed in Burbank at a house I could crash at for a month or so. … Man, I was just so up for the adventure, and so excited when I’d drive by a studio where they make movies. It meant the world to me.”

Soon the Thelma & Louise star determined to maneuver on to North Hollywood, the place he wound up as one in all eight roommates in a Klump Regency condo.

“I moved and it was one of those eight guys in a two-bedroom apartment in North Hollywood kind of things,” Pitt recalled. “You have your little corner where you keep your clothes folded up in a little bedroll. I became quite accustomed to McDonald’s and Shakey’s Pizza buffet. I didn’t mind. The city was a wide-open experience.”

Jason Priestley and Brad Pitt take completely different profession paths

Priestley remembered his time boarding with Pitt, revealing they needed to stick with an economical finances.

“We lived on Ramen noodles and generic beer—the kind that came in white cans labeled ‘beer’—and Marlboro Light cigarettes,” Priestley wrote in his memoir, based on Interview. “We were broke.”

Though each actors hit it massive, Pitt went towards the massive display whereas Priestley made his mark on tv, which finally introduced an finish to their male bonding.

“Brad went off and was making movies all over the world, and I was sort of stuck in one place making a TV show … and it was back in the days before computers,” Priestley advised the Huffington Post in 2017. “It kind of tore apart our whole group of friends that we had.”

Priestley appeared to remorse the breakup of the brotherhood. “The fact that the two of us went off and got strangely famous — we had a pretty good group of friends and all of a sudden we all sort of dissipated, and it was sad,” he stated.

Famous pals grew to become adversely aromatic

Since Pitt and Priestley have been each continually pursuing auditions, they usually discovered themselves competing for a similar function. The rivalry appeared to morph into different areas of their lives.

“Just for fun, we used to have competitions over who could go the longest without showering and shaving,” Priestley wrote in his memoir. “Brad always won. Having to go on an audition meant cleaning up, which is what usually put an end to the streak.”

Though the group of eight went their separate methods, Priestley nonetheless holds these early days of chasing fame in excessive regard.

“We were all struggling and all sort of messing around in Hollywood,” Priestley stated. “Those were really fun days, and I think, ya know, those friendships that we all formed and those times that we all had are times that I look back on fondly.”