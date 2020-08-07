Cardi B Seemingly Gives Nicki Minaj Praise for ‘Still Dominating’ Rap

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have a really difficult historical past, however it might seem the previous is definitely nonetheless keen to offer props to the latter.

In a brand new Apple Music interview, the rapper spoke with Nadeska Alexis (who additionally co-hosts Complex’s Everyday Struggle) about her new single with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP,” in addition to the legacy of girls rappers. Cardi remarked that when she was youthful, there have been significantly extra standard girls rappers, which prompted her to counsel one explicit girl is “nonetheless dominating” the trade.

“When I used to be six, seven, eight, there was lots totally different feminine rappers,” she defined. “And then there was a time that there was no feminine rappers in any respect. I’ve to maintain replaying songs from the early 2000s. I’ve to maintain replaying it, replaying it, replaying it as a result of for some time there wasn’t no feminine rapper. And then there was one feminine rapper that dominated for a really very long time. You know what I’m saying? And she did fairly good. She’s been nonetheless dominating.”

While Cardi did not explicitly identify Nicki—who she rapped alongside on Migos’ “Motorsport,” and who co-headlined Megan’s “Hot Girl Summer” final 12 months—the implication was fairly sturdy. “I do not know what occurred in that, in a time interval,” Cardi continued. “But there was none in any respect for a sizzling minute. So you simply by no means know the prediction. Maybe there shall be lots. Maybe there’s going to be a time that individuals simply get bored with it. And then there is likely to be one other rapper that simply come and simply take it over. You simply by no means know, you understand what I’m saying? We by no means know.”

While there was appreciable stress between the rappers, it has been some time since both alluded to 1 one other. Their rocky relationship reached a tipping level in 2018 when a video appeared to point out the 2 get right into a brawl at New York Fashion Week. Over the previous 12 months or so, they’ve seemingly put their variations apart and customarily left one another alone.

During her chat on Apple Music, Cardi spoke in regards to the false narrative that girls in music aren’t allowed to help one another, which is usually credited as one of many causes for her almost-feud with Nicki.

“I really feel like folks be wanting to place feminine artists in opposition to one another,” Cardi mentioned. “Every single time I really feel like there is a feminine artist that is arising, arising, arising and it is getting they mainstream second, I all the time see like little slick feedback like, ‘Oh, they taking up your spot. They taking up this. They taking up that.’ And it simply makes me really feel like, rattling, why it needed to be like that? Because I truly like shorty music lots. Why does it even should be like that?”

