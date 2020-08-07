CEO of 412 Food Rescue Leah Lizarondo included in guide on world ladies leaders

TribLIVE’s Daily and Weekly e-mail newsletters ship the information you need and knowledge you want, proper to your inbox.

Leah Lizarondo, co-founder of 412 Food Rescue in Pittsburgh, is in heady firm together with her inclusion within the guide “Vital Voices: 100 Women Using Their Power to Empower.”

To be printed in September by Assouline, the guide is offered by Vital Voices Global Partnership, a global nonprofit that companions with ladies leaders around the globe to convey their visions for change to fruition. Founded in 1997, the group is predicated in Washington, D.C.

Among others profiled within the guide are Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Madeleine Albright, Megan Rapinoe, Melinda Gates, Greta Thunberg, Karlie Kloss, Meghan Markle and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The ladies share private tales and perception into how particular person ladies lead in a different way. A portrait by artist Gayle Kabaker accompanies every profile.

“It’s an honor to be included among these other women,” Lizarondo says. “I’m a first-generation immigrant to the United States. As a mother, as an immigrant, the odds were against me in becoming successful.”

Prior to her inclusion within the guide, Lizarondo was chosen by Vital Voices as a 2019 WE Empower Awardee and a 2020 Global Leadership Awards Honoree.

A local of the Philippines, Lizarondo holds a grasp’s diploma in public coverage from Carnegie Mellon University. Prior to founding 412 Food Rescue, she labored at nonprofits in New York City, educated on the Natural Gourmet Institute there and acquired certification in plant-based diet from Cornell University.

412 Food Rescue works with retailers to gather surplus meals that will in any other case be discarded, delivering it to different nonprofits serving those that are meals insecure. In addition to Pittsburgh, the group operates in Philadelphia, Cleveland, northern Virginia, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Vancouver, Canada, Lizarondo says.

The group has helped redirect greater than 15 million meals from greater than 2,300 meals retailers to greater than 900 nonprofit organizations, in response to a launch. In addition to delivering meals to these in want, it has prevented 6 million kilos of carbon emissions within the course of.

Lizarondo says the group’s plan is to create a worldwide motion that reaches 100 cities by 2030.

She says she may have a seamless relationship with Vital Voices, which offers honorees with mentoring, networking alternatives and improvement of fundraising methods.

“One other thing that is very important is my determination to give back, in the same ways that Vital Voices has helped women in helping other women to move their visions forward,” she says.

