Co-investment syndicate backs Dog Furiendly, a brand new journey platform for canine homeowners

Dog Furiendly, a journey platform for canine homeowners has secured the backing of an skilled syndicate of South Wales based mostly angel traders and Angels Invest Wales following a Dragons Den model pitch occasion for fairness enterprise funding.

Dog Furiendly is a free-to-use journey platform, itemizing canine pleasant pubs, cafes, eating places, retailers, lodging, sights and occasions. Dog homeowners can join their very own profile, go away critiques and participate in the neighborhood’s common canine walks and occasions.

The brainchild of Dog Furiendly is Adele Pember from Blaenau Gwent. Adele was one in every of 15 formidable entrepreneurs pitching their companies to a panel of 5 angel traders on the PitchIt Valleys occasion. The panel included Andrew Diplock, a lead investor with Angels Invest Wales. Now with match funding from the Wales Angel Co-investment Fund, he’ll lead a syndicate of co-investors working with Adele to develop Dog Furiendly into the TripAdvisor of the canine world.

Adele Pember stated: “We intention to empower and encourage canine homeowners to confidently plan the right journey with their pooch. Much like TripAdvisor, Dog Furiendly permits canine homeowners to avoid wasting their favorite locations and go away critiques. We wish to change the best way canine homeowners analysis and plan their adventures by combining search and social collectively.

“We have been woofing with excitement since the success of the PitchIt Valleys competition. The investment will help us accelerate and scale the business but it’s not just about the money for us. The real value is the strategic guidance of our investors and the support that they are now giving us as we focus on becoming top dogs in the global market for travel and adventure.”

Deputy Minister for Economy and Transport Lee Waters, who’s chargeable for Valleys Taskforce, stated: “I noticed Adele ship her pitch and will see why the investor backed the enterprise, and completely illustrated why the Valleys Taskforce supported the Pitch It initiative. We are eager to convey sensible assist to individuals to arrange revolutionary companies, and to problem perceptions concerning the economic system of the valleys.

“The fact seasoned investors like Andrew recognise the talent pool which exists in the area highlights how rich in potential it is. His advice and guidance will elevate Dog Furiendly and help it succeed.”

Lead investor, Andrew Diplock stated: “As a lead investor with Angels Invest Wales, I actually appreciated simply how the Pitch it Valleys competitors gave such an incredible alternative for Valley-born start-ups like Dog Furiendly. As a canine lover, I used to be utterly enthusiastic about the Dog Furiendly enterprise mannequin and my instincts have been confirmed right by the best way by which Adele and the crew have proven nice enthusiasm, vitality and responded with nice agility in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Rather than press pause during lockdown, Adele has worked tirelessly to strengthen the brand in the dog owner community including a virtual dog show that reached 1.3 million people, attracted over 3000 entries and raised £6,500 for 22 charities. That’s testament to her ability to pivot the business to develop new revenue streams that can continue to grow outside the pandemic. She has also used the time to help the hospitality and leisure industry and is supporting their efforts to encourage dog owners to visit dog friendly places safely under Government guidance. It’s a great business with real potential that I am really enjoying being a part of.”

Carol Hall is Regional Manager for Angels Invest Wales. She added: “We are working really hard to grow the angel community in Wales so it’s great to see how Dog Furiendly is already benefiting from the skills and experience of our syndicate of co-investors. They’re working hard to develop a global brand whilst also attracting more visitors to the valleys by partnering with the tourism and hospitality sector to help promote local destinations that are dog friendly. For anyone that loves dogs then Dog Furiendly is a great idea backed by brilliant technology that is definitely getting tails wagging!”

Established in 2017, Angels Invest Wales) is Wales’ main angel funding community and an integral a part of Development Bank of Wales. It has over 200 registered enterprise angels in a large ranging community that seeks to supply personal funding for rising and start-up companies in Wales.

As one of the crucial energetic traders presently ‘approved’ with Angels Invest Wales, Andrew Diplock has a rising portfolio of personal investments and is a eager advocate of creating start-ups and SMEs in Wales. He was beforehand a member of the Welsh Government Valleys Taskforce and led the PitchIt Valleys initiative that was organised by BeTheSpark.