Color Star Technology Announces Machine Gun Kelly will be a part of its “Fearless, Color World” Online Concert

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the “Company”,” we”, or “HHT”) is happy to announce that American rapper, singer, songwriter and actor Machine Gun Kelly will be a part of the Color World app owned by the corporate for its on-line live performance “Fearless, Color World” on September ninth. As one of many main abilities in international pop music, various, and hip hop, he’s positive to carry followers of all background a second to be remembered.

“Fearless, Color World” on-line live performance is a brand new sort of live performance launched by Color Star Technology which gives progressive artwork Training Service. The live performance has invited many world-class artists to carry out, hoping to make the viewers really feel the peace of the world, and the everlasting love.

Machine Gun Kelly is an American well-known rapper, he launched into a musical profession as a young person, releasing a mixtape in 2006. After he joined Interscope Records which is owned by Universal Music Group, his first main label debut album “Lace Up” reached quantity Four on the Billboard 200 chart and offered greater than 178,000 copies. In addition, his singles “Till I die” and “A bit More” for his second studio album debuted at quantity 4 within the US, and “Bad Things” in his third studio album “Bloom” peaked quantity Four on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition to his music profession, he has acted in various American movies.

Biao (Luke) Lu, CEO says “We are thrilled to accomplice with Machine Gun Kelly within the deliberate live performance, a stay occasion that includes colourful music, colourful life, and a colourful world. With heat and hope, we have a good time our personal lives and the hopes of the world. The efficiency introduced by Machine Gun Kelly will channel via the Color World platform to achieve a whole lot of thousands and thousands of potential audiences world wide. With dazzling stage design and high audio tools, we imagine that this on-line live performance will certainly carry our platform customers a brand-new on-line live performance expertise.”

Machine Gun Kelly Biography

Colson Baker, often known as “Machine Gun Kelly,” is a multi-hyphenate expertise with a powerful profession that began in Cleveland and has made him a globally recognized star in each music and movie.

As Machine Gun Kelly, he burst onto the music scene with the launch of his first album Lace Up by way of EST 19XX/Bad Boy/Interscope Records. The album debuted at quantity two on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. He received “US Artist About to Go Global” on the 2012 MTV EMA’s and MTV’s 2012 “Breaking Woodie” Award. The following yr he was awarded “Woodie of the Year” beating out A$AP Rocky, Fun, Grimes and Kendrick Lamar. His 2015 sophomore album, General Admission clinched a #1 spot on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Album charts. He’s carried out on THE VOICE, THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, ELLEN, BET’s 106 AND PARK, THE NICKELODEON KIDS CHOICE AWARDS and several other different packages and award exhibits. His songs have appeared in soundtracks for the characteristic movies BRIGHT and WHY HIM?.

Spotify not too long ago launched that his songs had been streamed 571,200,000 instances in 79 nations in 2019. His most up-to-date album Hotel Diablo was launched July 5, 2019 and was supported by three singles: “Hollywood Whore”, “El Diablo”, and “I Think I’m Okay” (that includes Travis Barker and Yungblud). “I Think I’m Okay” grew to become an authorized Gold Single in December of 2019. In 2017, his albumbloom went gold. The album monitor “Bad Things” that includes Camila Cabello, offered 8+ million worldwide, was nominated for a 2017 Billboard Music Award and owned the Billboard 100 record for 16+ weeks in 2017. The tune has had greater than 245m+ streams with a radio viewers of 145m, changing into RIAA licensed 3x platinum (home) and 8x worldwide. “Machine Gun Kelly” was one of many high ten most searched artists of 2018 in accordance with Google. In April 2020, he launched “Bloody Valentine,” the primary single off his forthcoming Tickets to My Downfall album, govt produced by Travis Barker. The two appeared on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN to carry out the tune, and the official video starring Megan Fox garnered over 4,000,000 views in below 24 hours.

On the performing aspect, he obtained crucial acclaim because the lead position as Tommy Lee within the Netflix’s THE DIRT, a biopic based mostly on the rise of the band Motley Crue directed by Jeff Tremaine. He additionally starred reverse Sandra Bullock, John Malkovich and Trevante Rhodes in Netflix’s thriller movie BIRD BOX. In its first week of streaming, 45,037,125 Netflix accounts watched the movie, making it Netflix’s most streamed movie on the time. He appeared in BIG TIME ADOLESCENCE from author/director Jason Orley, additionally starring Pete Davidson, Griffin Gluck and Jon Cryer, which premiered in competitors on the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was launched by NEON on Hulu in March 2020. He will subsequent be seen in Netflix’s PROJECT POWER from Henry Joost and Ariel Shulman additionally starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt which is able to premiere globally in August 14, 2020 .

Previously, Baker starred on Cameron Crowe’s Showtime sequence ROADIES, taking part in Wes, a not too long ago fired Pearl Jam roadie who joins his twin sister Kelly Ann (Imogen Poots) on tour for the fictional Staton-House Band. The sequence additionally starred Luke Wilson and Carla Gugino and was govt produced by Cameron Crowe, JJ Abrams, Winnie Holzman and Bryan Burk.

He appeared alongside Dave Franco and Emma Roberts within the Henry Joost/Ariel Shulman Lionsgate movie NERVE, reverse Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s BEYOND THE LIGHTS, and in James Merendino’s PUNKS DEAD: SLC PUNK 2. Additional movies embody the Rupert Wyatt directed movie CAPTIVE STATE with Ashton Sanders, Vera Farmiga and John Goodman.

At 6’4′, the musician/actor has walked in New York Fashion Week, and his distinct look and love for trend landed him a marketing campaign because the face of John Varvatos for Fall/Winter 2017-2018. Combining his musical abilities with the marketing campaign, he performed the opening of Varvatos’ first ever retailer in Dubai in November 2018. He additionally collaborated with Reebok on their Club C sneaker marketing campaign.

When not touring or filming, he resides in Los Angeles.

