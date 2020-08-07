Coronavirus, Direct. US Revoke Advice Not to Travel Abroad. Philippines New Epicenter of Southeast Asia. Boom in Libya

The United States has revoked the advice to avoid any international travel to limit the chances of transmission of the coronavirus. This was announced by the US State Department. “As health and safety conditions are improving in some countries and potentially worsening in others, the Department is reverting to our previous country-specific travel advice system,” a statement read.

Confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide have risen to 18,810,392, with 707,666 deaths globally. These are the latest data collected by John Hopkins University which constantly monitors the progress of the pandemic. The most affected country is always the United States , with 4,823,890 confirmed cases and 158,250 deaths.

The United States has recorded 1,262 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. A figure similar to that of the day before, which brings the total number of deaths recorded in the country to over 158,000 since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic , which appeared in December in China. The US has also identified 53,158 new cases of infection in one day, for a total budget of over 4.82 million infections.

Philippines. With a total of 119,640 infections, the Philippines has now become the country in Southeast Asia most affected by the covid-19 pandemic, surpassing Indonesia where the cases are 118,753. The latest bulletin released by the health authorities of Manila, records 3,561 new cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours. The dead are 2,150 in total. Over 50% of the new cases were registered in the metropolitan region of Manila, the capital, which was once again placed in lockdown, along with the four surrounding provinces. The infections resurfaced in the Philippines after the government eased confinement measures in June.

The German health authorities today recorded the highest number of new infections in the last three months. The Robert Koch Institute (Rki) reported that 1,045 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours. It is the first time since May 7 that the number of new infections exceeds a thousand. The total number of infections recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic is 213,067 cases, with 9,175 deaths. It has been since the end of July that infections in Germany have been on the rise again, after the peak reached at the beginning of April, when over 6 thousand cases were recorded every day. The new cases are not linked to particular outbreaks, but appear to be widespread almost everywhere in the area. Experts fear that due to this widespread diffusion, it is more difficult to be able to stop the infections with restrictive measures aimed at specific territories. In addition, the reopening of schools in the various landers will continue next week. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn announced a press conference on the day.

In Victoria, the Australian state most affected by the second wave of coronaviruses, 471 new cases of infection and eight deaths were recorded. This was reported by the premier of the state, Daniel Andrews. The figures are lower than those recorded on Wednesday, which saw a record 725 new cases and 15 deaths. The new wave forced the authorities to impose new restrictive measures, in particular in Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, which has been in a lockdown regime for days.

India, fire in hospital: 8 Covid-19 positive patients died

A fire at a hospital in Ahmadabad, western India, has killed eight patients hospitalized for coronavirus. According to local media reports, several fire brigade teams intervened at the fire, extinguishing the flames within half an hour. Another 35 patients were transferred to other facilities. The authorities have opened an investigation to establish the causes of the accident. India is the third country in the world in terms of number of infections, with 1,964,536 confirmed cases, and 40,699 confirmed deaths.

Contagions are growing in Libya

Strong growth in infections for Libya which records another 251 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 4475. The Libyan National Center for Disease Control has announced this on its official Facebook page, stating that the death toll rises to 99, the healed to 640, and the currently positive people from 3495 to 3736, with most cases in the South The Tripoli government has ordered a partial lockdown from 9 pm to 6 am for 5 days and other measures to try to limit the spread of the disease. The EU has announced the sending of aid worth 20 million euros.

Russia, over 5,000 new cases in 24 hours

Russia has registered 5,267 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 871,894 infections. The coronavirus crisis center said so. According to his data, the daily growth rate was estimated at 0.6%. The dead, however, were 116, for a total of 14,606 victims.

In Bulgaria 303 new cases

In Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, 303 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded (of which only 28 in Sofia, about two million inhabitants, and 45 in Plovdiv, in the south, about 670 thousand inhabitants) following 5,701 tests performed diagnostics. The overall toll of infections thus rises to 12,717. As reported by the authorities, nine deaths have been recorded since yesterday, the total of which has risen to 424. The balance of cases of infection among medical health personnel has risen to 717 people. There are currently 5,139 active cases, while a total of 842 patients are hospitalized in hospitals, 44 of whom are in intensive care.

The lockdown in Israel is eased

From this weekend in Israel, closures will no longer be imposed on department stores, markets and shops, and restrictions on recreational activities in public parks will also be eased. These are the decisions taken by the Israeli Coronavirus Cabinet which also indicated the possible resumption of air connections on August 16. The choices – reported the media – are linked to the fact that the measures, now relaxed, so far have not shown signs of reducing the virus. At the same time, the Cabinet – which includes Special Commissioner for Fighting Infection Ronni Gamzu – has warned that a national lockdown could be implemented if Covid-19 cases (now around 2,000 every day) do not drop. “No country in the world that has such high rates as Israel has faced the crisis without resorting to the lockdown”, Gamzu said adding that the next 2 weeks will be decisive to avoid new restrictions, including total closure. As for flights, the plan for the possible reopening of the skies will be drawn up by the Minister of Transport, by that of Health and by Foreign Affairs.