Coronavirus in the World, in the Us More Than 2 Thousand Deaths in 24 Hours. Spain Outperforms the United Kingdom. It Is Now First in Europe

More than 19 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported worldwide, including one million in four days. In total, at least 19,000,553 cases were reported, of which 712,315 deaths. More than four out of ten cases are found in the United States and Brazil, the two most affected countries with 4,870,367 cases (159,864 deaths) and 2,912,212 infections (98,493 deaths) respectively. The region with the highest number of infections is Latin America and the Caribbean, with over 5,292,000 cases identified, including 211,732 deaths. Followed by Canada and the United States (4 988 928 cases, 168 868 deaths) and Europe (3 289 249, 212 155). Africa, the least affected continent after Oceania, surpassed one million cases on Thursday evening, more than half of them in South Africa.

Spain is the first in Europe for infections. It has overtaken the UK

With 309,855 confirmed infections of Covid-19, Spain has overtaken the UK and is now the Western European country with the largest number of coronavirus cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. According to the University report, among European countries, only Russia has the largest number of cases, with over 870,000. The UK currently has nearly 310,000 cases

In asymptomatic the same concentration of the virus

29% of people infected with Covid-19 do not develop symptoms, but have the same concentration of virus as the symptomatic ones. This is what emerges from a study conducted on a religious group of 303 people in Daegu, South Korea, by the South Korean University of Soonchunhyang and published in the American journal Jama International Medicine.

Gb, quarantine for arrivals from Belgium, Bahamas and Andorra

Anyone arriving in the UK from Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra starting tomorrow 8 August will be subject to a mandatory 14-day period of self-isolation, the British Foreign Ministry announced last night.

Usa: more than 2 thousand deaths in 24 hours, the first time in 3 months

In the United States, the coronavirus has claimed 2,000 deaths in the past 24 hours, the first time in three months. Johns Hopkins University data report it . The country has accumulated 2,060 deaths in a single day, in addition to more than 58,000 new infections detected. The last time the United States recorded more than 2,000 deaths in 24 hours was May 7. The death toll caused by the coronaviurs in the United States has exceeded the threshold of 160 thousand: this is what emerges from the counts of Johns Hopkins University . Data from the American university indicate that deaths in the country are currently 160,090 compared to 4,881,974 confirmed cases. Since the start of the pandemic in the US, 1,598,624 people have healed.

New US estimates, 300,000 dead by December

Researchers at the University of Washington estimate that the coronavirus death toll in the United States could reach nearly 300,000 by December 1 (up from the current 160,000), without the use of a mask. “Wearing it starting today could save about 70,000 lives,” according to new data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (Ihme) at the University of Washington School of Medicine, which elaborates this highly accredited model. “Forecasts for the United States are over 295,000 deaths by December,” the IHhme said in a statement. Director Christopher Murray warned: “This model must not become reality, the behavior of the population influences the transmission of the virus and the number of victims.”

Trump, vaccine possible before November 3

US President Donald Trump has hinted that the US may have a coronavirus vaccine ready to go to market ahead of November’s presidential election. The vaccine may be the famous ‘October surprise’, as Trump, who is behind Democratic rival Joe Biden, has made it his political priority in the polls.

Ohio governor, according to Covid test is negative

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s second test was negative. The announcement was made by his office, which a few hours earlier had instead communicated the positivity of the test. Also negative was the test for the First lady, Fran DeWine, who had already decided to quarantine, and for the men of her staff. After the news that he tested positive, DeWine had canceled his commitments with President Donald Trump, who was visiting Ohio today; and he hadn’t gone to greet him on the Cleveland airport runway.

France, the positives grew by 30% in 7 days

The number of people who tested positive for coronavirus in France has increased by more than 30% in one week. This was stated in the weekly report provided by the French public health authority. In the seven days from July 27 to August 2, 7,565 people tested positive for the coronavirus test, a 33% increase compared to the previous week, when there were 5695 confirmed cases.

Facebook extends work from home until July 2021

Facebook has extended smart working for its employees until July next year. The decision, like other big hitechs, is linked to the pandemic. Mike Zuckerberg’s social media grants employees who work remotely the sum of a thousand dollars to support the expenses of the home-office.

India, 2 million infections, over 40 thousand dead

The death toll caused by the coronavirus in India has exceeded the threshold of 40,000: this is what emerges from the counts of Johns Hopkins University . According to data from the American university, the country currently has 40,699 deaths in the face of over two million infections.

Mexico: exceeds the threshold of 50 thousand dead

Mexico has passed the threshold of 50 thousand deaths from Covid-19, a record well above the forecasts of the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, which is now being criticized for the management of the pandemic and for an economic crisis. At this point, Mexico is the third most fatal country in the world, after the United States and Brazil.