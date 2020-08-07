Coronavirus, New Record in Germany: 1,147 New Infections – Foreign

Rome, August 7, 2020 – The number of numbers, day after day, testifying that in the world the pandemic Coronavirus continues to gallop. In fact, the world has exceeded 19 million infections from the new Coronavirus : this at least according to the count of the France Press agency . According to which in Africa the infected exceed one million , while Europe is reckoning, worried, for a second wave.

Germany; daily record

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany hit a new daily record. According to the Robert Koch Institute, 1,147 new infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours for a total of 214,214 confirmed cases, the highest figure in three months. The Institute also recorded eight other deaths totaling

9,183.

Spain overtakes Great Britain

The Spain , with 309,855 confirmed infections Covid-19, has surpassed Britain and now is the western European country with the largest number of cases. Among European countries, only Russia has the highest number of cases, with 870,187. The UK currently has 309,796 cases.

United States, over 160 thousand dead

The death toll caused by coronaviurs in the United States has exceeded the threshold of 160 thousand: this is what emerges from the counts of Johns Hopkins University. Data from the American university indicate that deaths in the country are currently 160,090 compared to 4,881,974 confirmed cases. Since the start of the pandemic in the US, 1,598,624 people have healed. Over 2,000 people have died in the last 24 hours, for the first time in 3 months.

India exceeded 2 million infections

There are now more than two million confirmed cases in India . Today’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health speaks of 62,538 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in 24 hours, a new bad record for the Asian giant, with the total reaching 2,027,075. To date, 41,585 deaths.

Mexico, more than 50 thousand dead

The death toll caused in Mexico has exceeded 50 thousand. The data indicate that there are 50,517 deaths in the country compared to 462,690 confirmed cases.

Great Britain: quarantine from 3 countries

Anyone arriving in the UK from Belgium , the Bahamas and Andorra starting tomorrow (8 August) will be subject to a mandatory 14-day period of self-isolation, the British Foreign Ministry announced yesterday evening.

Argentina and Colombia, record increases

Record increases in Argentina and Colombia: +7,513 and +11,996 respectively in the last 24 hours.