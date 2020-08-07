Cricket feast within the east! Glynde, Ringmer, Uckfield, Newick, Hailsham. Buxted Park, Herstmonceux, Battle, Bexhill, Crowhurst Park, Sidley, Westfield and extra in motion

Rob Clemence of Iden in motion

Glynde acquired their Sussex August Cup marketing campaign off to a terrific begin with a snug victory over St James Montefoire II.

Glynde amassed 265-8, with the returning Dominic Shepheard (82 from 68 balls) high scoring as he struck 11 fours and three sixes.

He was nicely supported by Charlie Hobden with 23 and Alex Thornhill’s 15.

Young Tom Pedley continued his wonderful type with 63 not out, which included seven fours and two sixes, whereas George Burton Durham’s 35 helped Glynde to a really imposing complete.

Joe O’Neill’s 51 and Luke Forster acquired the away facet off to a sluggish however regular begin, however after this solely Jack Jones 44 made a big contribution, as brothers George and Will Burton-Durham with 2-24 and 2-33 and Louis Baron 2-30 left Montefoire nicely brief on 164-7 from their 40 overs.

Glynde II misplaced their recreation at Laughton, who had been bowled out for 205, with Andy Jenks 59 and Charlie Weller 51 top-scoring for the house facet.

Glynde II sprung a shock with skipper David Clarke bowling off-spin and taking 3-15, whereas the dependable Gavin Sutherland 3-36 and Charlie Silvester 2-35 bowled nicely.

Despite good knocks from father and son Darren (52) and Archie Howard (30), Glynde had been bowled out for 151 as Jamie Russell took 4-25.

Glynde are by means of to the East Sussex last of the National Village Cup, after Plumpton & East Chiltington had been unable to lift a facet for Sunday’s recreation.

Glynde will now be at residence to Buxted Park this Sunday.

Ringmer v Uckfield Anderida

Uckfield Anderida scored 226-Three to beat Ringmer by 31 runs within the first spherical of the August Cup on a heat, breezy Saturday.

After profitable the toss and batting, Uckfield posted a aggressive complete.

Richard Coates and Kevin Morton shared a 100-plus opening stand, with Coates ending on 89* – the anchor for the innings. Nick Huntley made a strong half century.

After tea, Dan Gee, on his first XI debut, took three wickets as Uckfield bowled out the opposition a way in need of what was wanted. All spherical it was a terrific crew effort to get off to a profitable begin within the new contest.

Hailsham received the toss and elected to bat first.

Openers Rob Wilkinson (4) and Ciaran Peacock (69) set about their work however Wilkinson was struck on the pad by a juicy full toss.

Ollie McDonald (6) spooned a slower ball straight up into the sky. Aaron Norwood was out for nought and Harry Chatfield was out first ball.

James Bellett (11), Tom Hicks (1), Tom McDonald (6) and Shankar Bala (13) had been out too quickly. Andrew Anthony (7) and Peacock helped Hailsham to 136.

With a low complete to defend Hailsham seemed for early wickets however quickly Anthony injured himself and couldn’t bowl.

Clint couldn’t get a breakthrough, Tom Mc-Donald (0-31) bowled first rate traces however Buxted reached 43-Zero off ten overs.

James Bellett (4-15) and Shankar Bala (2-32) bowled fantastically, limiting the run fee and taking wickets.

Bellett took two in two balls and was inside millimetres of taking a hat-trick, simply passing the sting of the bat.

The strain was on the Buxted and wickets carried on falling however Buxted acquired over the road with six overs to go.

n Hailsham seconds misplaced to Buxted Park twos within the August Cup.

Sam Mills (25) and MoM Gareth Morgans (36) helped Hailsham to 178 all out.

Matt Anthony (1-19), Alex Renals (1-31) and Ed Garbett (1-49) couldn’t cease Buxted profitable by seven wickets.

Hailsham thirds hosted Selmeston & Alciston within the August Cup. Selmeston scored 203-8, Warren Downs (3-35) and Bobby Williams (2-37) the decide of the bowlers.

Hailsham’s slipped to 124-7, and Tom Mills (29) and Robin Sewell (39*) couldn’t cease them ending six brief. Tim Mullins was named MoM.

1st Central League August Cup – Group B3 Newick v Crawley Down

Newick 166 all out; Crawley Down CC 121 all out – Newick received by 45 runs

Crawley Down received the toss and put Newick into bat. After a sluggish begin and the lack of three wickets, Matt Sawyer got here to the crease.

He scored a complete of 45 which included eight fours.

Newick reached a complete of 166, dropping their 10th wicket on the final ball of their innings. Liam Russ, batting at quantity 9, propped up the tail with 19 runs. Liam Lindsay took two Newick wickets for 17 runs from his seven-over spell.

In reply Newick quickly weaved their magic.Scott Warren took three wickets for 25 runs from his six overs together with two wickets in two balls from his third over.

Dan Hurkett was excellent, taking three wickets for 14 runs from 4 overs; he additionally took two catches. Brodie Chalcraft top-scored for Crawley Down with 26; they reached a complete of 121 all out of their 26th over.

This was an excellent win for Newick of their first August Cup recreation.

Cricket returned to Herstmonceux with a midweek recreation towards touring Wellesbourne Cricket Club earlier than the primary spherical of the August Cup going down instead of the standard league cricket season.

Herstmonceux made an ideal begin to the August Cup with a wicket from the primary ball of the match, and one other later within the over earlier than a run had been scored.

Polegate had been in a position to regroup and after a affected person begin had been in a position to construct a wonderful basis by means of Luke Costello (42), Stuart Conroy (53) and Bradley Tate (76) earlier than Solomon Fitzpatrick blazed 50* from 25 balls to elevate Polegate to 257 for 9 from their 40 overs.

Pick of the Herstmonceux bowlers was Nick Toomey (4-48) and economical Mike Galitzine (0-27).

Herstmonceux made a sluggish begin earlier than father and son pairing of Graham Bennett (56) and Ryan Bennett (52) accelerated the scoring to supply a platform for the Herstmonceux innings.

Only Hadon Westerby (30) was ready so as to add any additional vital runs as wickets continued to fall and partnerships faltered.

Herstmonceux had been all out for 217 in 36.Three overs – 40 runs brief.

Emmett Johnson took Three wickets (3-48) with Aaron Smith choosing up lower-order wickets (2-11) to complete the sport.

“It was great to be back playing again after a delayed start to the season, and it’s taken a lot of effort to make sure that everyone is able to play safely and enjoyably,” mentioned Alan Smith, the membership Chairman. “Although we were a few runs short today, I cannot fault the effort of the players. We showed we have some depth in the club, with both returning stalwarts and developing youth players on the field.”

This Saturday the Herstmonceux 1st XI journey to Heathfield and the 2nd XI are at residence to Laughton.

Anyone who’s pondering of enjoying cricket and in becoming a member of Herstmonceux Cricket Club for the upcoming season ought to contact the membership secretary Karen Guest at karen.visitor01@btinternet.com – senior internet classes are on Wednesdays at 6.30pm.

Two days. Two video games and two wins for Iden. Welcoming Parkhurst to The Park on Friday, Iden skipper G Rens elected to bowl first within the Sussex Slam T20.

Iden’s youthful quartet of E Avann, T Waters, J Crombie and F McKenzie bowled with goal, assisted by a real observe, serving to to limit the guests to 117-7, with J Beale on 51*.

Iden went about their reply rapidly with E Avann (52*) and V Makin (24) discovering the boundary in a flurry of willow.

The recreation was closed out with G Avann (2*) and R Clemence (5*) with solely 9.Four overs bowled.

Next up was a visit to Eastbourne CC within the August Cup. Winning the toss, E Avann elected to bat.

Eastbourne’s bowling was frugal making E Avann(45) and R Clemence(44) work onerous for his or her runs. With overs ticking away G Avann (65*) and M Towner(58*) moved by means of the gears, posting 231.

Iden’s bowlers stored a lid on the run-rate, the decide for economic system being A Boyagis, G Avann and J Hanshaw.

Eastbourne skipper Z Smith tried to make headway however was quickly operating out of companions and together with his dismissal the chase was all however over. With T Adams claiming the final wicket together with his first ball Eastbourne completed on 132.

Battle’s first aggressive match concluded with a victory for the house facet at George Meadow.

Gary Wicks (21) and Corbishley (14) gave Ashburnham a constructive begin however wickets fell with Michael Dudgeon (2-25) and Leigh Tullett (2-17) doing a lot of the injury.

Matthew Sinden’s 30* and Smith 23* gavethe guests a wholesome complete, however a lot of the tail couldn’t fairly deal with the leg-breaks of Harvey Faulkner (3-11) .

Guy Ballard (30, retired) struck meaty blows in reply for Battle, Jamie Faulkner (23) offering good assist, and Roger Soan’s long-limbed and highly effective drives (14*), allied with a well-judged innings from Jo Carthew (12*), took Battle to the win.

Winchelsea travelled to Northiam for a pleasant.

Winchelsea elected to bat first however had been decreased to 11-Three by means of the bowling of Ollie Rhys-Jones (2-2) and Jake Martin (1-9). Tom Martin claimed 2-9. A seventh wicket partnership between Callum Preece and James Jury noticed Winchelsea to 60-7 earlier than the previous was caught off Harry Rhys-Jones (3-6) having scored 29.

Winchelsea had been dismissed for 72. The different Northiam wicket takers had been Luke Cross (1-24) and Sam Cooper (1-1).

Northiam had a fast begin however Callum Preece dismissed Sam Cooper (13) on his strategy to 1-25. George Ashby (1-22) was the opposite Winchelsea wicket taker dismissing Harry Rhys -Jones for 13 however Tom Haydon noticed the house facet to victory within the ninth over with 28*.

An additional recreation of 10 overs per facet was performed. Northiam scored 137-4; Winchelsea reached 105-Three in response.

New Crowhurst Park skipper Tim Hambridge elected to bat however Park misplaced opener Joe Lovell with the rating on 25.

Steady partnerships put Park on the entrance foot with skipper Hambridge hitting 28 and debutant Tom Powell 29.

Brad Payne and Jon Peters took the rating to 161 earlier than Peters went for 24. Payne and new batsmen Clive Tong shot the run fee up within the final 9 overs late on.

Payne was out for 96 making an attempt to scoop one over the keeper.

Tong took Park as much as 251 off 40 overs with 48*.

Park knew early wickets had been essential. Debutant Jamie Bristow-Diamond eliminated Rye skipper Harry Smeed for seven. Park’s bowlers decreased Rye to 91-5 however hard-hitting Spencer Fielding supplied resistance.

Tong dismissed him due to a wise catch by Nick Peters. Park’s bowlers dismissed Rye for 174 within the 33rd over for a snug win due to Pete Harris’ 3-30 and Nick Peters’ 2-11.

n Crowhurst Park third XI beat Robertsbridge 2nd XI on the Clappers floor in Robersbridge.

Robertsbridge reached a par complete of 226-6 off and Gary Sargeant (50), Colin Ayers (54) helped Park residence by 4 wickets. MoM was Ben Sargeant.

Battle v Crowhurst Park II

Crowhurst Park IIs started their August Cup marketing campaign with a one-wicket win.

The hosts elected to bat and made a assured begin. Josh Barraclough was unfortunate to have Jo Carthew dropped early on, whereas Tom Laver (1-26) dismissed C Driscoll lbw for 20.

Carthew confirmed his vary of photographs, and a number of other middle-order batsmen slogged efficiently. Newman made 17 and Ballard 18, however had been undone by the tempo of Sam Hobbs (2-52).

Keith Hobbs took 2-37 however Carthew he raced previous 50. T Watson hammered 31 as Battle handed 200 however skipper James Bunday’s off-breaks, earned him 4-40. Carthew was on when Battle had been all out for 222.

For Park Dan Flanagan (14) and James Wilson (42) placed on 52.

Matt Constable (19) and Ollie Constable (25), alongside MoM S Hobbs (45), acquired them shut and Barraclough, with a runner, and Laver safe dvictory.

Crowhurst Park 4ths fell simply eight runs brief chasing a complete of 199 set by Willingdon 3rds at Claremont School.

Willingdon II v Westfield

Westfield began their August Cup marketing campaign with a hard-fought win away to Willingdon seconds.

Westfield determined to bowl and each Willingdon openers had been eliminated for nought.

The guests progressed with wonderful spells from Todd Tucker (3-20) and Darren Corke (1-30) however Ady Platt (69) and Tye Townsend (39 not out) acquired Willingdon to a difficult complete from their 40 overs. Jon Gardner completed with 2-37.

Westfield began nicely, Kevin Allman (24) discovering the boundary with ease throughout a gap partnership of 45.

They continued to progress, however misplaced wickets commonly with batsmen seemingly getting them-selves in after which out.

A match-winning part-nership between David Miller (20 not out) and Sam Jarvis (37 not out) noticed Westfield residence with 5 overs to spare. Westfield MoM was Jarvis.

Westfield and Parkhurst loved a high-scoring and entertaining 35-overs-a-side Sunday pleasant.

Winning the toss and deciding to bowl, Westfield’s combination of children and senior gamers restricted Parkhurst to 247-7.

Mark Sheppard (53 retired), Mark Redpath (51 retired) and Paul Leitch (54 not out) had been the primary contributors to Parkhurst’s rating.

Steve Cornford (3-37) and Stewart Fellows (2-35) had been among the many wickets for Westfield.

Westfield began nicely in reply by means of Kevin Baker (31) and 15-year-old Zac Turner, who top-scored with 32.

Charlie Ledsham (26), Toby Hubble-Darkes (25) and Phillip Harris (29 not out) confirmed the longer term appears vibrant on the membership.

Micky Galitzine (2-18) and David Tongate (2-33) restricted Westfield to 226-Eight as Parkhurst received by 21 runs. Westfield MoM was Turner.

Westfield entertained Tenterden in a midweek recreation.

Bhavik Patel hit a well-made 60 in a complete of 132.

Sam Jarvis (2-38) and Phil Dalton (1-41) bowled nicely however the guests received with the lack of six wickets.

Having received the toss and elected to bat Bexhill acquired off to a very good begin with Gary Wicks hitting a fast 20 earlier than being bowled.

Ali Kent and Ben Phillimore steered Bexhill to 71-2, the latter falling for 15. Captain Will Smith and Kent added 39 earlier than Kent fell for 48. Smith went for 21.

When Alex Murray, Dom Carey and Will Edwards (11) all fell Bexhill had been in bother at 124-7. Paul Crittenden (4) and Byron Smith (8) added 11. James Bywater was the final man to go and Bexhill had been all out for 136.

Willingdon bowled nicely with Will Hatfield (2), Calum Brown (2), Ryan Packham (4) and Danny Craven (2) sharing victims.

Bexhill wanted to strike early and Byron Smith did simply that, eradicating Duncan Ray lbw within the first over. Ben Phillimore eliminated Nick Tingley for 2.

Bywater bowled Luke Nelson (7), John Summerbell (2) fell to Carey and Edwards claimed Hatfield (9) to go away Willingdon 51-5.

When Chris Moye fell into the lure laid by captain Will Smith, off Bywater, with a bit of assist of a implausible catch from Edwards it was 53-6.

Ryan Packham hit a fast 20 to reignite the Willingdon chase. Danny Craven (2) supported Paige however when he went, and Paige adopted for 19 Willingdon had been 104-9.

Charlie Francis had Calum Brown caught by Gary Wicks for 5 and depart Willingdon 111 all out. Bexhill’s bowlers shared the wickets, Byron Smith (1), Phillimore (2), Bywater (2), Carey (2), Edwards (2) and Francis (1), had been backed up by phenomenal fielding.

Sidley achieved their third victory out of three of their mini-season of friendlies.

Steve Ramsden’s facet received by 46 runs towards Pevensey’s third crew at Ashburnham CC.

Sidley had been all out for 204 off the ultimate ball of their 40 overs, having placed on 70 for the primary wicket.

Jamie Ramsden (46), Steve Ramsden (41), Simon Newstead (29), Jacob McDonough (24) and Craig Ramsden (22) had been high scorers.

Pevensey, who fielded a number of gifted younger gamers, had been all out for 157 in reply.

Sidley gave all 11 of their gamers a bowl and 9 picked up wickets.