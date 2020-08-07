DC FanDome: 5 Things Which Are Confirmed (& 5 Rumours We Hope Become True)

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has affected the leisure business on a calamitous stage. From delayed releases to halting manufacturing, the pandemic has introduced all the business to its knees. The most coveted San-Diego Comic-Con of 2020 was additionally cancelled on account of security causes and as a substitute was held digitally for the primary time in 50 years.

As a consequence, many upcoming initiatives weren’t revealed principally on account of indefinitely delayed launch dates, halting of manufacturing, and different causes. But lastly, some excellent news has arrived from DC. Like the Comic-Con@Home occasion, DC has deliberate the DC FanDome to launch every part associated to it. Scheduled to be held on August 22, listed below are the 5 confirmed information from the DC FanDome and 5 rumours which have been making the rounds recently.

10. CONFIRMED: Jason Momoa’s presence at DC FanDome

No DCEU occasion is full with out the flamboyant and lovable Jason Momoa. The Aquaman star has confirmed to be current on the upcoming DC FanDome occasion.

Now, Jason Momoa will certainly shed some extra mild on the upcoming Snyder Cut. But other than that, there are speculations that Momoa would possibly spill a couple of beans concerning Aquaman 2. If not, there’s nonetheless hope that there is perhaps some information concerning the animated miniseries, Aquaman: King of Atlantis which takes place throughout Arthur Curry’s first days of turning into the King of Atlantis. The miniseries is ready to be launched on HBO Max.

9. RUMOURED: Two new DCEU films to be introduced

The DC FanDome is meant to be a mega occasion for all issues DC. And, it doesn’t get any greater than the DC Extended Universe. For such a mega occasion, releasing the information for brand new upcoming films may be the icing on the cake.

As the DCEU has lastly began displaying its true potential, a Man of Steel 2 film to convey again Henry Cavill into the fold absolutely looks like a pleasant concept. Also, the DC FanDome can let the followers relaxation simple by confirming the Batman Beyond film starring Michael Keaton, if it’s actually taking place.

8. CONFIRMED: The Rock to be current at DC FanDome

For years, a Black Adam film has been teased by Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. But after the discharge of Shazam!, the venture appears to have lastly gained sufficient momentum to maneuver ahead.

As The Rock has confirmed over social media that “the hierarchy of the DC Universe is about to change”, Black Adam will play a pivotal position in the way forward for the DCEU. With director Jaume Collet-Serra on the helm, it is going to be his second collaboration with The Rock, after Jungle Cruise.

7. RUMOURED: The Suicide Squad’s First Trailer

After the fiasco of outdated tweets made Marvel Studios fireplace James Gunn, the DCEU shortly capitalized the state of affairs by hiring him for The Suicide Squad. Though Marvel did re-hire Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the ace director has chosen to focus solely on Task Force X earlier than going again to the house bandits.

Being pretty lively on social media, James Gunn has repeatedly posted set photographs of the upcoming The Suicide Squad. Having a large forged which incorporates new entrants like Idris Elba, Taika Waititi (WHAT?), John Cena, Sean Gunn, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Michael Rooker, and Pete Davidson, The Suicide Squad is all set to erase its pretty forgettable predecessor.

6. CONFIRMED: Ezra Miller to be current on the occasion

No place is way sufficient for the Flash as Ezra Miller has confirmed to be current on the DC FanDome. Interestingly, the information of Ezra attending the occasion didn’t come from him, reasonably, from Barbara Muschietti, the spouse of Andy Muschietti (director).

With Ezra’s presence, we would get some concrete data concerning the involvement of Michael Keaton’s Batman within the film. Ezra may additionally spill some information about Flash’s rogue-gallery and the members making their debut within the upcoming film. Or perhaps, Ezra can lastly share some information concerning the Reverse Flash and his presence within the film.

5. RUMOURED: Second teaser of Matt Reeves’ The Batman

After the primary mysterious and brooding trailer of The Batman, Matt Reeves has gone awfully silent concerning the main points of the film. In a real Batman model, perhaps the second teaser of the film is perhaps launched on the occasion to everybody’s shock.

After confirming that The Batman is customized from The Long Halloween, followers can hardly comprise their pleasure to see a neo-noir, detective-style method as a substitute of utilizing the now-saturated model of the Dark Knight utilizing his fists greater than his wits.

4. CONFIRMED: MORE SNYDER CUT!

Without an iota of doubt, it has been confirmed that Zack Snyder can be making his presence felt with extra information concerning the upcoming Snyder Cut.

In the SDCC, Snyder teased the well-known Black Suit of Superman, displaying the tip of his initially deliberate concept for Justice League. Now, we are able to solely think about what information can Snyder tease concerning the Snyder Cut. Is it going to be about Darkseid? Or, will Snyder lastly present the Martian Manhunter making his debut on the large display?

3. RUMOURED: The return of Bat-Fleck!

Despite having a really short-lived profession because the Dark Knight, Ben Affleck shortly grew to become a fan-favourite for his correct portrayal of the Batman from the comedian books. His bulking physique and particularly, the warehouse battle scene in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice left the followers reeling for a solo Batman film.

But sadly, Affleck left the mantle of the Caped Crusader on account of his private issues with alcoholism and psychological melancholy. Yet not too long ago, the hearsay of Affleck coming again for one final time has been making the web go loopy. If not Batman, Ben Affleck can nonetheless be connected to the DCEU as a director, having proved his mettle so many occasions over time.

2. CONFIRMED: First have a look at WB Games Montreal’s new recreation

WB Games Montreal has been teasing a brand new online game for years which has left the followers barely capable of comprise their pleasure. Though no concrete information has been but launched concerning the sport, WB Games has confirmed that they are going to be attending the occasion.

According to latest rumours, the model new recreation is perhaps one other Batman recreation, titled Batman: Gotham Knights. With no strong sources to verify it, we are able to solely anticipate the occasion to make their official announcement.

1. RUMOURED: Brand new Suicide Squad Game

The similar hearsay revolving Batman: Gotham Knights additionally made one other headline which took the gaming fandom by a storm. If the rumours are to be believed, the builders of the Arkham video games are presently engaged on a model new Suicide Squad video-game.

As Rocksteady’s secret venture, a Suicide Squad video-game could be a big achievement only for the sheer variety of playable characters it may present. But earlier than we delve too deep into the rumours, solely the upcoming DC FanDome occasion can allow us to relaxation with official affirmation.