Demi Lovato Returns to Twitter Amid seventh Album Rumors, But She’s Only Following 1 Person

Singer Demi Lovato has been speaking about her upcoming seventh album for months now. Following the discharge of singles “Anybody” and “I Love Me,” there’s curiosity in what’s to come back. Though she’s on Twitter, it’s straightforward for her to keep away from fan queries, as she’s solely following one particular person. Here’s a take a look at her relationship with the platform and what we all know in regards to the album.

Demi Lovato has an advanced relationship with Twitter

Demi Lovato throughout 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2017 on December 1, 2017 | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Since becoming a member of the positioning again in 2009, Lovato has taken repeated breaks from utilizing Twitter. Sometimes it’s because of her relationships (equivalent to when she and ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama first broke up in 2012) or different private occasions (like after her 2018 overdose). But random fan feedback have additionally had an impression.

“When you’re an artist, you have a platform that can reach millions,” Lovato stated to Glamour in 2016, talking about utilizing her celeb for good. But she acknowledged that that comes with the draw back of being judged. Regarding feedback about her physique, Lovato informed the publication, “I don’t look at the criticism anymore.”

She beforehand deactivated in 2019

Lovato’s personal tweets have gotten her in bother. In 2019, she deactivated her account altogether, following an incident involving 21 Savage. When the U.Okay.-born rapper was taken into ICE custody for overstaying his expired visa, it was the primary time many discovered that he was British.

As the memes began rolling in, Lovato was amongst those that noticed them. However, some took her feedback to imply that she was poking enjoyable on the state of affairs. Lovato then deleted the tweets, together with these explaining herself, and deactivated her Twitter account.

Lovato returned in 2020

In early 2020, Lovato introduced her return to music after an prolonged absence, performing on the Super Bowl and the Grammy Awards. When her Twitter account was restored, it was with the identical deal with, however the title learn “Team Demi,” and many of the tweets have been within the third particular person.

However, Lovato not too long ago took her Twitter feed “back.” In July 2020, the title on the account switched again to Demi Lovato, and private tweets have been now not signed “Demi,” as there was no have to make clear who they have been coming from. And the timing of this traces up with a momentous event.

She’s solely following her fiance

HAahahahaha additionally I simply realized I’m solely following you and I really like that was questioning why you have been my total feed — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 1, 2020

Now that Lovato is utilizing her platform not simply to advertise her music and share fastidiously curated messages from her group, the connection between her and her followers may change. However, there’s one challenge there — she’s not following any of them. As of August 6, 2020, Lovato was solely following one among her 55.four million followers: Her fiance, Max Ehrich.

She tweeted about this in a back-and-forth with the actor that occurred when Lovato by accident shared Ehrich’s e-mail tackle in her Instagram Story. “HAahahahaha also I just realized I’m only following you and I love that,” she wrote. “[I] was wondering why you were my entire feed.”

What about Lovato’s seventh album?

Her engagement is one motive Lovato might have re-engaged on the platform. Another is that she has new work to advertise. Days after the change above, information broke that she’s featured on a remix of JoJo’s music “Lonely Hearts,” dropping on August 28, 2020. And she’s acquired her personal album coming.

Ehrich teased “D7” in one other tweet, writing to his fiancee, “i am so in awe listening to ur new music atm you are gifted beyond words.” Additionally, a brand new YouTube docuseries that can reveal extra about her publicized overdose was introduced in June 2020.