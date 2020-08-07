Did Dwayne Johnson Just Reveal Our First Look At ‘Black Adam’?

It appears Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson simply shared a quick first have a look at the upcoming movie when selling DC FanDome.

Following the latest information that over 300 company will seem at DC FanDome, Dwayne Johnson revealed his personal stunning announcement which seems to be like the primary shot from Black Adam. The star not too long ago joked about getting Ryan Reynolds in to play Hawkman for the upcoming DC movie, whereas Noah Centineo additionally joined the solid as Atom Smasher again in July. Aside from the beautiful artwork from Jim Lee of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, followers have been determined to get their first have a look at the movie, however now the star has seemingly revealed a mysterious shot, regardless that manufacturing has reportedly been pushed again to 2021.

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson was selling DC FanDome on Twitter, earlier than his video revealed an look from ‘The Man in Black’, clearly alluding to his DC position. A bolt of lightning minimize the video to a shot of the star standing in what seems to be like a ruined temple, almost certainly in Kahndaq, Black Adam‘s homeland. While it doesn’t present the star in costume, it at leasts provides followers a way of the thriller and journey that awaits them within the movie. Take a glance beneath.

THEY NEEDED A HERO.

INSTEAD THEY GOT ME⚡️🖤

Excited for the first-ever world celebration of the DC Multiverse – #DCFanDome!

This one’s only for you – THE FANS AROUND THE WORLD!

Stay wholesome, my associates, and I’ll see you all on August 22nd! 🥃

-The Man In Black#BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/m3S4tySYT8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2020

What do you consider the primary have a look at Black Adam? Where do you assume Dwayne Johnson is within the transient shot? Sound-off within the feedback beneath!

Source: Dwayne Johnson