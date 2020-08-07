Drake Raps About Wanting Rihanna Back On Popcaan’s New Album, TROUBLE!

Drake alludes to wanting Rihanna again in a monitor on Popcaan’s new album.

Popcaan has launched his new challenge, FIXTAPE, and it has two tracks that includes Drake. Finally, the OVO Sound dancehall artist and the OVO chief have some stable collaborations collectively. Drake and Popcaan have been pals for years, and the deejay was signed to the Canadian rapper’s label since 2018, so it’s pure that followers would anticipate the 2 artists to sometimes come collectively on a monitor.

For some purpose, it by no means manifested earlier than, however now right here we’re with two model new songs after years of pining. The 32-track challenge provides two tracks with Drake: “All I Need” and “Twist & Turn” with PND. The former monitor is a gentle sluggish jam lead by Drake that seems like one of many songs the rapper teased on his Instagram story a few months in the past. The 2-minute and 58-second monitor finds Drizzy and Poppy crooning a couple of lady who stays an enigma although they’re so caught up in her poisonous love.

“Whose side are you on again? / What room does he have you in? / What time do you leave again? / How long will we just stay friends? / What role do I play again? I can’t even make new friends / I’m here with no move again / I need to know how this ends,” Drake raps in a seductive tone. “That’s all I need / That’s all I need (yeah),” Popcaan croons on the monitor.

Popcaan Finally Lands A Proper Collaboration With Drake

The second monitor with Drake and Party Next Door is extra of a dancehall jam just like Drake’s “One Dance,” however it’s replete with Jamaican patois. The track titled “Twist & Turn” talks a couple of lady that simply desires to “dance and tease” her admirers. Drake appears to be spilling his complete coronary heart on the monitor, seemingly drawing from private expertise as standard.

“You been missing since 2016 / Squid tell me gwaan fix tings / You know that’s my decision / When she speak I listen / She swears you’re my Mrs / I say we think different / I-I-I-I see why your heart’s icy / Come baby come come try me / Who you gonna love if you run by me / Too many twist and turns twist and turns (yeah) / Love the way you twist and turn twist and turn (yeah),” Drake raps. Much of his lyrics allude to a thriller lady who matches the factors of 1 Robyn Fenty extra popularly generally known as Rihanna who, as everyone knows, has not delivered an album since ANTI in 2016.

Party Next Door brings a little bit rasp to the monitor with the identical vibe and spectacular accent that he delivered on “Not Nice” in 2016. When Poppy enters the monitor within the third verse of the 4-minute and 20-second monitor, he too seems like he’s coming from an actual place recalling a relationship with a girl from his previous.

“You used to say you didn’t know love / And used to say ‘you need to grow up’ / I know you know seh yuh waan bruck it off doh / And I know you know yuh waan whine fast then yuh whine slow / Me memba the first night when yuh get freaky when yuh get naughty / Before that we a chill wid Noel and Forty a Jordan party / Gyal yuh body did so clean yuh did a wear Versace,” Popcaan sings on the monitor. “She just wanna dance and tease / She just wanna dance and tease” PND continues with the hook.

Check out Popcaan’s collabs with Drake from his new challenge FIXTAPE now. WOuldn’t it’s nice to see these songs on Billboard?