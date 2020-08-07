Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, and Zara Larsson Answer The Internet

Find out what occurs after they reply tweets about themselves

Answers The Internet – The Girls Edition
Author: Anna Sky Hulton
Published 6 minutes in the past

Last up to date 6 minutes in the past

Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Halsey and Zara Larsson joined us to Answer The Internet answering questions on their songs, their followers and all the things else in between.

Taking it in turns to select up these prying questions we have discovered from tweets to the pop stars, we requested Halsey if she makes music for her followers to have intercourse to, and why Dua Lipa is a queen – spoiler, she thinks she is not.

One fan even requested if Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes might be their mother and father, with Camila saying, “Send in your adoption software kind, we’ll look over it!”

Camila additionally addressed that hilarious kiss, the place her and Shawn ‘kiss like a fish’, when she was requested in the event that they usually kiss like that, after all the reply was, “No”.

Camila then informed how after having a, “Long single drought” in her late teenagers, her album was impressed by her first critical relationship.

Another fan requested Selena if they might marry her… Meanwhile, Zara Larsson gave followers courting ideas telling the ladies to leap within the DMs, saying, “It’s not only a one-way avenue”.

When it got here to Selena studying out the tweet, ‘Why is Selena Gomez so good?’, she admitted these questions had been awkward and wasn’t positive how one can reply them, happening to say, “I do not know actually, I simply do not know!”

Now check out Dua Lipa’s greatest seems to be:

February 2016 Dua made her BRIT Awards debut in February 2016, carrying a floor-length, gothic black gown, 4 months after releasing her second single ‘Be The One’. April 2016 Two months later, Dua rocked a co-ordinated two-piece with tassels to carry out on Italian TV present Che Tempo Che Fa. February 2017 Fast-forward to the BRITs 2017, and Dua has actually smartened up her gown sense, carrying a Men In Black-inspired go well with to the ceremony. June 2017 Dua selected a flowery high and tracksuit bottoms combo for an look on Good Morning America in June 2017, topping the look off with some VERY modern slanted sun shades in the identical month that her debut album, ‘Dua Lipa’ was launched. July 2017 A month later, the ‘Hotter Than Hell’ singer put in an look on the purple carpet on the premiere for Dunkirk final summer time, carrying a barely boho maxi gown and her lengthy black slicked down behind her again. September 2017 Dua selected a really punk-chick look to carry out at a music competition in Las Vegas in September 2017, a month earlier than her look on Later… With Jools Holland. October 2017 Dua carried out at KISS FM’s Haunted House Party in London for Halloween 2017, selecting to decorate up as Winona Ryder’s Beetlejuice character, Lydia Deetz. February 2018 Dua took to the stage on the February 2018 BRIT Awards, first carrying a puffy pink gown for the purple carpet, earlier than becoming a Beatles-inspired outfit to carry out her smash hit, ‘New Rules’. May 2018 Three months later, Dua wore a good looking silk playsuit to carry out on the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, as soon as once more performing ‘New Rules’ for the viewers and debuting her model new chopped hair. June 2018 Another US efficiency noticed Dua don a patchwork playsuit for the event, sporting her new bob after ditching her lengthy locks. June 2018 Another US efficiency in June noticed Dua carrying one more playsuit – this time, she went for a bronze color. July 2018 The ‘Blow Your Mind’ singer sported a really intriguing playsuit for an look on US discuss present, The Late Night with Stephen Colbert. August 2018 She was again to her uniform cropped high with trousers combo to carry out on the Lollapalooza competition in Chicago. February 2019 Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris picked up a BRIT Award for ‘One Kiss’ in 2019. Dua regarded beautiful in a vibrant blue gown with massive silver stars, paired with gold platforms. July 2019 Dua channelled her 2017 video ‘IDGAF’ at an occasion in July 2019 on this spangly black go well with. October 2019 Dua wowed followers all around the world when she ditched her pure darkish locks for a platinum blonde look! January 2020 Dua was nonetheless rocking the blonde have a look at the GRAMMY Awards 2020, carrying a surprising Alexander Wang robe. June 2020 Dua dyed the blonde part of her hair cherry purple through the lockdown in 2020 – it is SO cool. July 2020 After polling her followers on Instagram, Dua returned to her pure darkish locks – choosing a chocolate brown color which regarded completely attractive!

