‘Ellen’: Katy Perry, Jay Leno and different celebrities displaying assist

As “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” faces an investigation after worker allegations of a poisonous work atmosphere, a number of celebrities — together with Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher and Jay Leno — have spoken out in assist of the daytime speak present host, in response to People journal.
What’s occurring
- WarnerMedia is investigating “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after a report from BuzzFeed News in July.
- Former and present workers of the present informed BuzzFeed they’d skilled racism and intimidation whereas working there.
- The investigation discovered “some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management,” and DeGeneres despatched a letter of apology to her employees, the Deseret News reported.
- Celebrities who’ve been visitors on the “Ellen” present have began talking up in assist of DeGeneres, claiming to have at all times been handled effectively by the host, in response to BBC News.
Who’s supporting DeGeneres?
- Pop star and “American Idol” decide Katy Perry tweeted: “I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades.”
I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and might solely communicate from my very own expertise. She & her staff have solely handled me & my staff w/ respect & kindness. She by no means pandered to celeb which I at all times noticed as a refreshing honesty. When issues aren’t proper she handles it and fixes.
— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020
- Actor Ashton Kutcher tweeted: “She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty.”
I don’t discard a 40-year friendship on rumour. The Ellen I do know has raised over $125 million {dollars} for charity and has at all times been a sort and respectable individual. I totally assist her. Jay Leno pic.twitter.com/b3i283YIBk
— Jay Leno (@jayleno) August 4, 2020
- Former late night time host Jay Leno tweeted: “I don’t discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay. The Ellen I know has raised over $125 million dollars for charity and has always been a kind and decent person. I fully support her.”
In the leisure enterprise, typically individuals can go too far in pursuit of a inventive or industrial purpose. Or individuals who be just right for you might achieve this.
Having acknowledged that, @TheEllenShow has at all times been form to me.
So…there’s that.
— HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) August 4, 2020
- Actor Alec Baldwin and his spouse Hilaria Baldwin tweeted: “@TheEllenShow has always been kind to me. So…there’s that.”
- Actress Diane Keaton wrote on Instagram: “I ALWAYS ENJOYED MY VISITS TO THE ELLEN SHOW. I’VE SEEN HOW THE AUDIENCE EXUDES HAPPINESS AND GRATITUDE. SHE GIVES BACK TO SO MANY INCLUDING ME.”
- Portia de Rossi, DeGeneres’ spouse, shared a picture on Instagram that reads “I Stand By Ellen.”
If you suppose Ellen would knowingly permit bullying or racism on her present, you don’t know my sister. She has been and continues to be a vivid gentle in a darkish world. She’s one of many kindest, most beneficiant individuals you’ll ever meet. And one of many funniest.
— Vance DeGeneres (@vancedegeneres) August 4, 2020
- Vance DeGeneres, DeGeneres’ brother, tweeted: “If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister. She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world.”
Who’s talking out in opposition to DeGeneres?
- There have additionally been some celebrities who’ve confirmed the worker allegations, in response to Insider.
Sorry nevertheless it comes from the highest @TheEllenShow Know a couple of who had been handled horribly by her. Common data. DeGeneres Sends Emotional Apology to Staff – Variety https://t.co/D0uxOgyyre
— Brad Garrett (@ActualBradGarrett) July 31, 2020
- Actor Brad Garrett tweeted: “Sorry but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow. Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge.”
- Actress Lea Thompson responded to a report of Garrett calling the worker mistreatment “common knowledge” by tweeting: “True story. It is.”