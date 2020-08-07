Elsa Hosk Brings Back the ’90s Platform Flip-Flop Trend in Sheer Tie-Dye Minidress

Looking for styling ideas for summer season flip flops? Take a cue from Elsa Hosk. The mannequin confirmed off her beachy ensemble this week with a submit on Instagram that includes a pair of platform sandals. The thong-style could also be paying homage to the ’90s development (it was designed with a platform sole by London designer Ducie), nevertheless it has a present aptitude due to its chunky silhouette.

Retailing for slightly below $200, the flip flops are detailed with thick white leather-based straps and features a black outsole. Hosk gave the impression a 2020 replace by pairing it with a inexperienced tie-dye wrap costume from Revolve model hours that’s priced at $218. She accessorized with Miu Miu cat eye sun shades and a mini Louis Vuitton speedy bag in white multicolor monogram print.

While flip flops are generally known as a go-to seaside and simple summer season fashion, the sometimes-considered “ugly” silhouette was as soon as a well-liked trend development within the ’90s. Thanks to celebrities carrying the look on crimson carpets and designers sending platform thong sandals down the runway, the footwear acquired excessive trend reward. Just have a look at Amber Valletta carrying white flatform flip-flops on the Dolce & Gabbana spring ’97 present or Gwen Stefani’s fluffy bikini high and white platform flip-flops on the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards, as an illustration. Plus, in its 1997 heyday the platform flip flop was worn by the Spice Girls and Jennifer Aniston on “Friends.”

The development continued into the early 2000s as “it” ladies reminiscent of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan usually wore the look paired with different of-the-moment developments, together with Juicy Couture sweatsuits, bootcut denims and midriff-baring tops.

Now, the look stays as versatile as ever. Comfort is a significant selling-point, and in line with star stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, peak is at all times a great factor. “In the late ’90’s, I remember them coming out and thinking “What’s this?!” I instantly purchased that first pair then a pair months later I began to seek for a second, third and forth pair and so forth,” she mentioned, after creating her personal platform flip-flop assortment with Rocket Dog in 2017. “As much as I like looking forward, I also love a bit of nostalgia. It’s fun to revisit the ’90s.”

