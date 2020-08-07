Emily Atack’s relationship historical past amid new boyfriend – from Harry Styles to Seann Walsh

Emily Atack has lately been seen stepping out for the primary time with new boyfriend Joe Caro.

The 30-year-old I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! winner was lately seen out and about together with her new man as they loved a date collectively.

Emily reportedly met Missguided social media exec Joe by means of mutual associates, with an insider claiming to The Sun: “It’s early days between the pair however Emily loves how laid-back Cornishman Joe is.

Emily has been single since she cut up from movie producer boyfriend Rob Jowers final September, with the star taking to on-line relationship throughout lockdown.

Who else has the media character been romantically linked with prior to now? Daily Star Online carry you Emily’s relationship historical past, together with One Direction hunk Harry Styles because the star embarks on new romance.

Emily dated her former boyfriend 24-year-old Jack Vacher for 5 years.

Their romance resulted in 2018, earlier than she entered the jungle for I’m a Celeb.

While she was on the fact present in Australia, she candidly instructed campmate Noel Edmonds that she’d had a “actually troublesome begin to the 12 months.”

She defined: “I went by means of a break up. Five years I used to be with any individual. I received right into a behavior of pondering I wanted that safety. That I wanted that love and acceptance from a man to make me pleased. For me this has been very daunting.”

Ziggy Lichman







Emily reportedly dated Big Brother star Ziggy for a number of months after they met by means of mutual associates.

A supply revealed to Daily Star: “Emily is way from single. It’s in all probability the worst saved secret round the place they dwell – they’re at all times collectively.

“They have a great deal of mutual associates and met a couple of instances over time however there has at all times been a number of chemistry between them.

“When they met this summer time they realised how a lot they favored one another and began relationship.

“So far it is going very well. They’re each actually enjoyable and have an important sense of humour. They make an excellent couple.”

However Emily went on to disclaim the claims, together with her consultant saying the pair have been “associates however nothing extra.”

Harry Styles







Emily and Harry shared ‘a short-lived’ romance after she favored what she noticed when the One Direction star was on the X issue.

Emily wrote on Twitter on the time: “Does Harry from One Direction HAVE to be 16?!

“Let’s fake he is 18 a minimum of! Then there’d be solely One Direction he’d be going – to the bed room!”

In 2012, the pair have been reportedly relationship, however on the time they did not affirm their romance.

Emily opened up about their fling in 2013, saying: “Yeah, we had a short-lived factor. But we have been by no means boyfriend and girlfriend.

“Harry and I had enjoyable, then went in reverse instructions. We have not spoken shortly.”

Rob Jowers







Emily cut up from her movie producer boyfriend Rob in September final 12 months.

They’re stated to have parted methods after relationship for six months, with the star opening up about their whirlwind romance in an interview with OK! journal.

She instructed the publication: “It’s been a really, very robust time and it is nonetheless very uncooked. Luckily, I’ve received so many issues taking place in my life to distract me from the actual fact I’m extremely unhappy.

“But I do know the drill and I’ve received over boys earlier than.”

Emily admitted she hoped her relationship with Rob would final.

She stated: “Heartbreak will get tougher to take care of as you become older as you pin your hopes on issues. I so wished this to be my pleased ending.”

Seann Walsh







Seann Walsh reportedly has been linked to Emily prior to now.

The slapstick comedian, who was dumped by girlfriend Rebecca Humphries after kissing his married dance companion Kayta Jones, is claimed to have dated Atack.

The pair are stated to have met up at pubs and inns, with a supply claiming they have been “completely wrapped up in one another”.