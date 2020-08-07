Erika Mejia the Founder of Lovely Roses will dictate Courses for all Entrepreneurs – Press Release

If we wish to have {qualifications} with which to explain Erika Mejía these are perseverance and dedication, she is a younger entrepreneur who got here with a suitcase of illusions to satisfy her American dream, as we speak at 34 years of age she has grow to be The Queen of Roses. Today she shouldn’t be solely a profitable businesswoman however a worthy instance who determined to share her information with entrepreneurs.

Today Erika not solely desires to proceed conquering the world from Miami along with her distinctive idea of Preserved Roses, however she determined to share her information by means of coaching, the place she is going to personally information them in order that they’ll study what the Lovely idea of their preparations is, each in Natural Roses and Preserved, and rather more information offering complete coaching to assist them of their enterprise and of their private lives.

These trainings can be designed for small teams with the purpose of giving personalised consideration and making certain that this studying is completely profitable. They can be supplied with the essential supplies and primary instruments and instruments to start the event of the preparations.

This coaching can have three intensive days of theoretical and sensible coaching, the place 24 hours of data can be given, the primary day (Basic Level), can be targeted on working with pure roses the place you possibly can study the completely different methods and secrets and techniques to work with one of these preparations; the second day (Intermediate Level) we can be working with our stunning preserved roses, it is possible for you to to know the advantages and purposes of this new idea in roses.

To end the third day (Advanced Level), with extra sensible than theoretical coaching, you’ll concentrate on probably the most advanced collections of Lovely Roses, the place you possibly can excellent the methods discovered within the earlier ranges and develop new methods.

Erika Mejía, initially from Honduras, arrived in Miami on the age of 19, and solely $200 in her pocket, now she is a well-known florist and businesswoman. Looking for a greater future, Erika needed to face the truth of a rustic that isn’t hers. He got here to Miami attempting to be an entrepreneur and to be somebody on this life. It actually touched him like every immigrant: he began from scratch, attempting to get a job.

He was working in varied locations and attempting to undertake, he acquired a job in a flower store, for his good efficiency and energy, on the finish of the challenge, the proprietor supplied him a job making flower preparations. For Erika roses are a delight. But what he needed to do was clear, choose up trash, take away tremendous heavy buckets of water from the fridge. And I knew once I was going to should make preparations. With endurance Erika waited and at last had the chance to study rose dealing with.

Such has been the expansion of the Queen of Roses that she has been capable of present her expertise and the standard of her work in occasions comparable to Premios Juventud, Nuestra Belleza Latina, Premios Lo Nuestro, amongst different acknowledged occasions within the Hispanic market. Through social networks you possibly can see the work accomplished for artists comparable to Maluma, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, amongst others. All this has made Erika and Lovely Roses rise as the froth within the cream and cream of the Miami present enterprise.

The concept of ​​these trainings is to supply the chance to younger folks and adults to undertake within the great world of roses and to present elementary instruments and life experiences applied and lived by Érika in her stroll till she grew to become “The Queen of Roses” with a model like Lovely Roses that daily provides extra to speak about amongst celebrities in Miami, United States and the world.

Media Contact

Company Name: M2 Studios

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

City: Miami

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website: http://www.m2studios.net/