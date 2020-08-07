Evans, Tom | Djournal | djournal.com

Like Elvis, Cher, Beyonce or Liberace – Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi merely and profoundly knew, liked and revered him because the one and solely TOM! Thomas Irvin Evans lower a large path in his nearly 73 years and might be lengthy remembered as one of many kindest, most honest, benevolent, and community-spirited souls to ever traverse these elements. Unforgettable Tom, after a two-week sickness, took his seat on the heavenly Steinway Grand, joined the celestial choir and started his everlasting reward on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from the Hospice Unit of the North Mississippi Medical Center. Born on Sept. 24, 1947 in Hamilton, Alabama, the one little one of the late Pet and Jewel Irvin Evans, Tom grew up in Marion County as a “Mama’s child,” graduated from Hamilton High School, and attended Itawamba Junior College. He fell in love with neighboring Northeast Mississippi, continued his formal training on the University of Mississippi receiving a BS Degree in Pharmacy. Tom professionally was a training pharmacist in Tupelo for over 35 years on the former TKE Drugs, T and S Drugs, and later at Fred’s. He incurred a significant fall at his house over 20 years in the past that rendered him unable to follow his occupation any longer. Taught by his beloved Mother a powerful ethic of civic and church accountability, Tom immersed himself within the lifetime of Tupelo, Lee County and Northeast Mississippi. Early on, he took an interest within the Regional Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo, turned a Board Member and, for the final 25 years, has served as Secretary-Treasurer. Twenty years in the past, he hosted the primary Kentucky Derby Party RRC fundraiser replete with gown, mint juleps, hats, and far fanfare over the race. It turned one of many Regional Rehab’s most beloved and fashionable fundraisers with Tom because the quintessential host!! For his love and respect for the Derby, Churchill Downs, in Louisville, declared Wednesday, August 5, 2020, his day of departure, as Tom Evans Day on the historic Downs. His Tupelo house has change into a landmark of tradition, eccentricities, advantageous eating, elaborate leisure, numerous southern gospel singings and the headquarters for the liveliest Christmas events in Tupelo for over 25 years. His music room alone contained two 12 foot Grand Pianos-one a Steinway, a pipe organ, Hammond digital organ, fiddles, guitars and different musical devices. Tom was a gifted and really proficient pianist and organist himself, a connoisseur and lover of Southern Gospel Music within the custom of the Stamps-Baxter Family, the Spears and J. D. Vaughan music enterprises, amongst others. He attended many gospel singing conventions across the South and was a former President of the Alabama State Gospel Music Singing Convention. His flamboyancy in gown and manners drew good consideration and respect from mates and rank strangers alike. He was one in all a form human being, by no means assembly a stranger, by no means shying away from a process to make somebody’s high quality of life enriched and enhanced. Tom helped begin the Robins Street Arts Festival, was energetic within the Northeast Miss. Symphony Orchestra, not often missed a manufacturing of Tupelo Community Theatre and was typically visitor pianist at space nursing properties, esp. Methodist Senior Services and performed for hundreds of weddings, funerals and different occasions. He liked touring to New York City to Broadway productions, was ever prepared for a street journey and was all the time the lifetime of the occasion. Tom was a dedicated man of nice religious depth and religion. Born a Methodist, he was a longtime time member of the First United Methodist Church in Tupelo. Later in life, he discovered full religious success as a member of the All Saints Episcopal Church the place he faithfully served the Flower Guild, was devoted in all its ministries and was beloved by your entire parish. He liked the Book of Common Prayer, embroidered lovely sacrament clothes and altar kneelers and all the time may very well be counted on to embellish the Church for seasonal festivities, particular events, weddings and funerals. Tom was a grasp floral designer and taught a whole bunch of florists and aspiring florists as Professor of Floral Design at Itawamba Community College for over 20 years. Not one second of his life was lived in useless and he left an unforgettable legacy of affection, religion, service, stewardship and devotion to his monumental prolonged household of mates everywhere in the nation. He might be missed. Tom is survived by cousins Freba Evans of Hamilton, AL, and Cavleen Evans Seeley (Art) of Huntsville, AL; his main caregivers, Marty Brown of Pontotoc, and Steve Holland of Plantersville; and a whole bunch of hundreds of admirers and mates who liked him supremely and would do something for him. A Sunset Celebration of his life might be held at 7 PM Friday, August 7, 2020 on the Cemetery on the Sadie J Farm (Holland Family farm 2.Four miles south of the 4-way cease on Hwy 6 in Plantersville going South) (3118 Hwy 6, Plantersville, 38862). Burial will instantly observe the graveside. Tom will lie in repose from 10 AM-1 PM at present (Friday) on the Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel and within the 105 yr previous Sanctuary on the Sadie J subsequent to the Cemetery from 5 PM till the graveside at 7 PM. Father Phillip Parker of All Saints will officiate. Friends are invited, requested to observe Covid-19 suggestions and revel in drinks and finger meals (which you’ll be able to carry) and Southern gospel singing afterwards to have a good time Tom’s love for Southern Gospel music. Please carry garden chair and gown informal. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving yet another particular soul and shut buddy and his throng of followers. Pallbearers might be Alan Worthey, Tim Prewitt, Lane Scott, Charlie Weeden, Lee Speaks, Terry Lytal, Mick Atherton, and Jeffrey Clay Hall. Flowers are instructed and welcomed in addition to memorials to Tom’s two favourite callings: The Regional Rehabilitation Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801, or All Saint’s Episcopal Church, 608 West Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38804. Please ship your remembrances and reflections of Tom by way of e mail at hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.internet (662 840 5000).