Former L.A. Angels worker charged in pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ deadly opioid overdose

A former Los Angeles Angels worker was criminally charged for allegedly supplying medicine that killed pitcher Tyler Skaggs final yr, officers stated Friday.

Eric Prescott Kay, who was director of communications for the Major League Baseball group on the time of the incident, was charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, in accordance with an announcement from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

Text messages on June 30, 2019, between Kay, 45, and Skaggs confirmed the Angels pitcher asking Kay to ship drugs to his room at a Hilton resort in Southlake, Texas, in accordance with a felony grievance written by Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Geoffrey Lindenberg.

The Angels had been within the Dallas space to play the Texas Rangers when the 27-year-old Skaggs was discovered useless in his resort room on July 1 of final yr.

Skaggs ingested a deadly mixture of opioids and alcohol earlier than choking on his personal vomit resulting from “combined ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication,” in accordance with findings made final yr by Dr. Marc Krouse, Tarrant County deputy chief health worker.

The highly effective drug fentanyl is a straightforward ingredient for sellers and traffickers to slide into drugs, and too many instances, the drug takers do not understand what they’re ingesting, in accordance with U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox.

Skaggs seemingly believed he was taking simply oxycodone and never a lethal mixture with fentanyl, the prosecutor stated.

“But for the fentanyl, Mr. Skaggs could be alive right now,” Cox informed reporters exterior a Fort Worth courthouse the place Kay was arraigned earlier.

The Los Angeles Angels place their jerseys on the mound in honor of Tyler Skaggs on July 12, 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. Keith Birmingham / Pasadena Star-News through Getty Images

The Angels stated in an announcement on Friday that the membership has been cooperating with investigators and employed a former federal prosector to conduct an inner probe.

“Our investigation additionally confirmed that nobody in administration was conscious, or knowledgeable, of any worker offering opioids to any participant, nor that Tyler was utilizing opioids,” the Angels stated.

“As we attempt to heal from the lack of Tyler, we proceed to work with authorities as they full their investigation.”

Kay has informed investigators that Skaggs’ wrestle with dependancy was identified in some quarters of the Angels group, and that he had informed his supervisor about it — although the group has denied that accusation.

Rusty Hardin, a Texas lawyer representing Skaggs’ household, urged the Angels to disclose extra particulars of their unbiased investigation of Kay, who had labored for the group for 24 years.

“We word that the Angels say they commissioned an unbiased investigation that concluded nobody in administration was conscious {that a} group worker was supplying unlawful medicine to Tyler,” Hardin stated in an announcement.

“We encourage the Angels to make that report public. We are relieved that nobody else who was provided medicine by this Angels govt met the identical destiny as Tyler.”

A California lawyer who represented Kay final yr stated Friday he was not of consumer of his.

It wasn’t instantly clear who’s representing Kay now.

In the grievance, Lindenberg wrote, “During the course of the investigation, I realized that T.S. and Kay had a historical past of narcotic transactions, together with serval exchanges whereby Kay acquired oxycodone drugs for T.S. and others from Kay’s supply(s) within the days main as much as and surrounding T.S.’s overdose dying.”

These drugs had been name “blues” or “blue boys” and “Kay would distribute these drugs to T.S. and others of their place of employment and whereas they had been working,” Lindenberg alleged.

Cox known as Skaggs a “left-hander with a ton of promise, teammate and a tough employee.”

“Tyler Skaggs’s dying — coming, because it did, within the midst of an ascendant baseball profession — needs to be a wakeup name,” Cox added.

“No one is immune from the lethal addictive nature of those medicine, whether or not offered as a powder or hidden inside an innocuous-looking pill. Anyone will be fooled by counterfeit prescribed drugs.”

The investigation is ongoing and extra arrests are attainable, officers stated.

“As with right now’s arrest of Eric Kay, the DEA will proceed to determine and examine people and organizations accountable for the illicit trafficking of counterfeit and diverted managed prescribed drugs,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez informed reporters in Fort Worth.

“We will maintain every and everybody of you accountable. “

The Southern California native Skaggs was chosen by the Angels with the 40th general choose of the 2009 MLB Draft. He was traded twice in his younger profession, from the Angels to the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier than he was dealt again to Anaheim.

Skaggs struggled with accidents all through his profession and missed your entire 2015 season recovering from surgical procedure to restore his ulnar collateral ligament — a process identified generally in baseball as “Tommy John surgical procedure.”

More than 30,000 Americans died in 2019 from fentanyl-related overdoses, in accordance with the prosecutor Cox.

Counterfeit oxycodone drugs containing fentanyl additionally led to the dying of hip-hop artist Mac Miller in 2018, authorities have stated.