Friends reunion with Jen Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and full forged delayed AGAIN because of COVID-19 pandemic

FRIENDS followers should wait even longer for a reunion as HBO has confirmed they’re suspending filming, once more.

The highly-anticipated Friends reunion particular was anticipated to air in May HBO Max – greater than 15 years after the present final aired.

6 Friends led to 2004 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The whole forged have signed up for the unscripted particular, however because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it has been placed on maintain.

It was postponed till August however because the forged – together with Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry – all need to reunite in particular person, it has been delayed once more.

After years of hypothesis, Jennifer will be a part of her co-stars Courteney Cox, Matthew, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer for a celebration of the beloved comedy.

The forged confirmed the information concurrently on Instagram as all of them shared a submit of the identical forged picture alongside the caption: “It’s taking place.”

6 The present started in 1996 Credit: NBCUniversal – Getty

6 The forged need to reunite in particular person and on Stage 24 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

HBO’s head of authentic content material mentioned in June it was a “idiot’s errand” to attempt to try and guess once they mat begin manufacturing.

THR claims that “the forged and HBO Max management all need to reunite in particular person on the previous NBC comedy’s iconic Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. lot so a digital reunion will not be an choice.”

Lisa Kudrow previosly spoke out in regards to the delay, admitting the “entire level” was an in-person reunion.

“We have not all been in the identical room in entrance of individuals — I imply, we’ve privately as soon as a few years in the past however that is it,” she advised The Hollywood Reporter.

6 The forged are nonetheless mates after three a long time Credit: Refer to Caption

6 Courteney, Jennifer and Lisa usually hang around collectively Credit: instagram

“The entire level of that is to be in the identical room. That hasn’t modified. And HBO Max is being phenomenally affected person and understanding.”

The affirmation of the reunion in February got here after experiences the forged can be incomes $four million every to movie the unscripted particular.

Deadline reported that “every of the six stars can be paid within the $three million-$four million vary for showing within the particular.”

6 The six reportedtly will get $four million for the reunion Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Friends celebrated its 25th anniversary final 12 months and the forged set the web alight by posing collectively for a bunch selfie.

The submit was the primary picture Jennifer shared on Instagram and despatched followers right into a frenzy.