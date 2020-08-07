Friends reunion with Jen Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and full solid delayed once more as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

FRIENDS followers should wait even longer for a reunion as HBO has confirmed they’re suspending filming, once more.

The highly-anticipated Friends reunion particular was anticipated to air in May on HBO Max – greater than 15 years after the present final aired.

6 Friends resulted in 2004 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The whole solid have signed up for the unscripted particular, however as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it has been placed on maintain.

It was postponed till August however because the solid – together with Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry – all need to reunite in individual, it has been delayed once more.

After years of hypothesis, Jennifer will be a part of her co-stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer for a celebration of the beloved comedy.

The solid confirmed the information concurrently on Instagram as all of them shared a submit of the identical solid picture alongside the caption: “It’s taking place.”

6 The present started in 1996 Credit: NBCUniversal – Getty

6 The solid need to reunite in individual and on Stage 24 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

HBO’s head of unique content material stated in June it was a “idiot’s errand” to attempt to try to guess when they could begin manufacturing.

THR claims that “the solid and HBO Max management all need to reunite in individual on the previous NBC comedy’s iconic Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. lot so a digital reunion shouldn’t be an choice.”

Lisa Kudrow previosly spoke out in regards to the delay, admitting the “entire level” was an in-person reunion.

She informed The Hollywood Reporter: “We have not all been in the identical room in entrance of individuals — I imply, we now have privately as soon as a few years in the past however that is it.

6 The solid are nonetheless mates after three many years Credit: Refer to Caption

6 Courteney, Jennifer and Lisa often hang around collectively Credit: instagram

“The entire level of that is to be in the identical room. That hasn’t modified. And HBO Max is being phenomenally affected person and understanding.”

The affirmation of the reunion in February got here after studies the solid could be incomes $four million every to movie the unscripted particular.

6 The six reportedtly will get $four million for the reunion Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Friends celebrated its 25th anniversary final 12 months and the solid set the web alight by posing collectively for a gaggle selfie.

The submit was the primary picture Jennifer shared on Instagram and despatched followers right into a frenzy.