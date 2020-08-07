Get To Know… Leyma | DIY

Sharing his newest mission ‘Tomorrow’s Almost Over’ as we speak, Leyma – aka Max Hanley – explains, “This EP is an introduction project to the three different sides of Leyma that explore different soundscapes and overarching messages; The Lovr (blissfully living in ignorance and naivety of the world), The Worst (the darker, more sceptical and pessimistic side) and The Wise (the calm and composed). All the sides of Leyma are sides of me, which now after creating the characters and disconnecting ‘Max Hanley’ from ‘Leyma’ has given me a lot of freedom creatively. I can explore different sounds and stories of my experiences, without holding any personal attachment to the songs, which has made this EP, so sick and enjoyable to create.”

Describe your music to us within the type of a tinder bio.

“you may or may not be disappointed”

What’s your earliest musical reminiscence?

Sitting within the entrance seat of our automobile with mum, should’ve been about four driving previous Hackney Marshes listening Nina Simone, Here Comes The Sun. Had that one on repeat after that.

Who had been some artists that impressed you once you had been simply beginning out (and why)?

Tame Impala. When I came upon Kevin Parker produced all of it and that it turned possible to simply do it your self. That was the principle cause I began working and saving as much as purchase a Mac and begin writing actually. Musically I took rather a lot from Mac Miller. Devine Feminine was, and is one in all my favorite albums. Then lyrically Peep impressed me to be open about feelings and sensitive issues that’s probably not frequent sufficient.

You’re primarily based in London – what is the music scene like there in the meanwhile? Are there different artists breaking by way of on the identical time that you simply take inspiration from?

It’s thrilling. Constantly surrounded by gigs and new music. Loving it actually mad to see how this complete DIY age of music is simply taking by itself identification particularly right here. My brother Hi.Lo has began construct as much as his debut EP, which is an unreal piece from a really proficient lad.

Who can be your dream collaborator?

Damon Albarn. Just he should of had one of many maddest careers with a lot range in his artwork and staying sane within the course of. Definitely would really like a “how to Damon” e book on my espresso desk.

Musically or in any other case, what are you most wanting ahead to this yr?

I’m wanting ahead to all of it, releasing some good music, taking part in extra stay exhibits and making movies and artwork alongside it.

If individuals might take away one factor out of your music, what wouldn’t it be?

Just to not take your self too critically, life’s alright you already know simply gotta admire it because it comes.