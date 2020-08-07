Guess who tops our record

I actually loved Snoop Dogg’s record of the highest 10 rappers, particularly since he included the nice Big Daddy Kane within the combine. What he didn’t embrace, nonetheless, was any ladies. So, with a purpose to attempt to stability it out a bit, I got here up with my very own record of the highest 10 feminine rappers of all time. In making my record, I checked out things like affect on the style and physique of labor — which explains why you gained’t see any newer artists right here — in addition to pure rapping expertise and lyrical prowess. And, in fact, simply how a lot I take pleasure in their music enormously factored in.

Here’s my record, which, in contrast to Snoop’s, is ranked from 1-10:

1. Missy Elliott — With over 30 million data offered, this Virginia native is reportedly the top-selling feminine rapper of all time and deserves to sometime be enshrined within the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, alongside such fellow hip-hop heroes as Public Enemy and 2Pac.

2 (tie). Salt and Pepa (of Salt-N-Pepa) — Snoop included each Joseph “Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run-DMC on his record and I’m positively reserving two spots for each Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, who labored with DJ Spinderella to craft some probably the most memorable songs of the ’80s and ’90s. And talking of the Rock Hall — this group ought to’ve been inducted years in the past given its sizable and plain contribution to well-liked music.

4. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes — She was a pressure to be reckoned with as a member of the blockbuster “girl group” TLC, slinging equally massive rhymes and charisma on such hits as “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Creep” and “Unpretty.” She died younger, from a automobile accident on the age of 30, however will probably be remembered as an all-time nice.

5. Lauryn Hill — She’s solely launched one full-length studio providing throughout her prolonged solo profession. Yet, that providing — 1998’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” — may simply be the very best album of the final 25 years.

6. MC Lyte — She’s an absolute path blazer within the style, whose many accomplishments embrace being broadly thought to be the primary feminine solo artist to launch a full-length album (1988’s “Lyte as a Rock”).

7. Da Brat — Another true game-changer, Da Brat was the primary feminine solo rapper to attain a platinum platter with the nice 1994 debut “Funkdafied.”

8. Nicki Minaj — The multiplatinum-selling artist has breathtaking expertise and is ready to accomplish issues on the microphone which might be merely spellbinding.

9. Trina — The “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star has launched so many good albums through the years, starting with the 2000 debut “Da Baddest Bitch” and persevering with proper as much as final yr’s “The One” — which was her first full-length outing since “Amazin’” in 2010.

10. Queen Latifah — Long earlier than she scored an Oscar nomination for greatest supporting actress, for her position as Mama Morton within the 2002 movie adaptation of the musical “Chicago,” Dana “Queen Latifah” Owens was busy establishing herself as one of many prime MCs within the recreation with such stable platters as 1993’s “Black Reign.”

Honorable mentions: Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Jean Grae, Remy Ma, Roxanne Shante, Eve, the Lady of Rage and so many, many others.