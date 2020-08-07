Here’s The Truth To Their Relationship

Either they realized that issues weren’t understanding for them or they actually by no means dated.

While Nicki Minaj has since married her childhood sweetheart Kenneth Petty in 2019, earlier than she settled down together with her husband, she was briefly linked to British racing driver Lewis Hamilton, who she vacationed with in Dubai close to the top of 2018.

The two additionally made a number of public appearances throughout New York Fashion Week, main many to consider they have been secretly relationship, however since neither considered one of them ever spoke about their supposed relationship, both they realized that issues weren’t understanding for them or they actually by no means dated.

Given the proof that has surfaced concerning Minaj, who as soon as allegedly dated Drake, and Hamilton’s short-lived romance, it appears fairly apparent that there was undoubtedly one thing occurring between the 2. Here’s what it’s worthwhile to know.

Did Nicki Minaj Date Lewis Hamilton?

When requested about her relationship standing and whether or not she was seeing anyone in August 2018 throughout her look on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Minaj hinted that she had been seeing somebody after a romance with one other man had fallen flat.

“Well, there was a new boy but he and I kind of fell back a little bit,” she instructed the discuss present host. “And then there’s a newer, yeah, fairly new. He’s been around for a couple wigs. But I don’t have a boy.”

The Hard White rapper is believed to have first met Hamilton at Alexander Wang’s New York Spring 2016 trend present in September 2016, the place the well-known celebs have been seated subsequent to at least one one other.

It was the primary time they have been photographed collectively in public, so it’s truthful to imagine that this was their first get-together the place they crossed paths. Minaj and Hamilton have been pleasant in the direction of each other and even engaged in small discuss whereas watching considered one of their favourite designers showcase his newest line of attire.

Two years would go by earlier than Minaj and the racing champ could be seen once more. The duo confirmed up collectively on the crimson carpet for Hamilton’s launch social gathering with Tommy Hilfiger – launching the TommyXLewis assortment – in New York.

Given that Minaj had no ties with Hilfiger, nor did she actually have a purpose to be there, followers shortly realized that she was merely being a supportive “friend” to the 35-year-old whereas others have been fast to notice that for the reason that Super Bass hitmaker had not too long ago ended her romance with Migos’ Quavo, she was formally again in the marketplace.

Also in September 2018, the Formula One famous person posted a video on his Instagram web page of the festive trend occasion, and curiously sufficient, we are able to see him and Minaj strolling hand-in-hand as they enter the venue the place the social gathering was held.

He takes the lead as the feminine rapper follows shut behind and her physique language exhibits she’s very snug round Hamilton.

Minaj and Hamilton then shocked followers once they have been noticed on the identical Dubai resort. One of the Instagram movies that the Young Money artist posted from her journey was filmed by the Formula One star who pans the digicam round her voluptuous determine in a head-to-toe Versace ensemble.

The two have been then seen having fun with one another’s firm on quad bikes – Minaj sat behind Hamilton who steered the wheel in what seemed to be a enjoyable outing within the desert. From one of many selfies she posted, she wrote: “Caribbean tingz what I on. Me & Lewis gettin paper like what ink dry on.”

Following Hamilton’s large win at Formula 1 in Brazil in November 2018, Minaj gushed in pleasure for her former rumored beau when she took to her Instagram web page to congratulate him on his accolade, which appeared odd since she had by no means flaunted her lovers on social media earlier than supposedly kicking off a relationship with the rich star.

“Congratulations sweetheart!!! #CHAMPION @lewishamilton I’m so happy with you,” she captioned a photograph of Hamilton on Instagram.

Hamilton had returned the favor when he posted a photograph of Minaj on his respective platform, acknowledging the latest success she had following the discharge of her fourth studio album Queen, which received a number of prestigious prizes on the People’s Choice Awards.

“Big congrats @nickiminaj on profitable each album of the 12 months & feminine artist of the 12 months at folks’s selection awards,” he wrote. “So comfortable for you??.”

Interestingly sufficient, nevertheless, that was the final followers had heard about Minaj and Hamilton collectively. In November 2018, the Coco Chanel chart-topper reunited with Petty, and their romance seemed to be going robust sufficient that they determined to get married the next 12 months.

Fans haven’t heard a phrase from Hamilton and Minaj ever since.

