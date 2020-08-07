Hot Property: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston’s former house bought

The Beverly Hills house the place actors Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston lived throughout their marriage has bought in an off-market deal for $32.5 million.

A stellar instance of the Tudor fashion, the 12,000-square-foot house got here up on the market final 12 months at $56 million and was listed for $44.5 million in March earlier than exiting the market.

Aniston and Pitt owned the home within the early 2000s, throughout which period they renovated and expanded the property. They divorced in 2005 and bought the property the next 12 months for $28 million, based on the ebook “Wallace Neff: Master Architects of Southern California 1920-1940.”

1/10 The Tudor-style house in Beverly Hills, listed at $56 million, was inbuilt 1934 for actors Fredric March and Florence Eldridge. (Tyler Hogan) 2/10 Vanderbilt scion Shirley Burden was a former proprietor of the property, which encompasses a tennis courtroom, a tennis pavilion, a pool and a guesthouse on greater than an acre. (Tyler Hogan) 3/10 In the early 2000s, the Wallace Neff-designed home was owned by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who up to date the house throughout their possession and added a screening room. (Tyler Hogan) 4/10 The chef’s kitchen. (Tyler Hogan) 5/10 The screening room. (Tyler Hogan) 6/10 The tennis courtroom and pavilion. (Tyler Hogan) 7/10 Stone particulars. (Tyler Hogan) 8/10 Half-timber particulars and customized French doorways. (Tyler Hogan) 9/10 Swimming pool. (Tyler Hogan) 10/10 Grand Tudor in Beverly Hills. (Tyler Hogan)

Set on greater than an acre of grounds, the grand two-story is filled with character particulars. Half-timbering and white-painted brickwork give the home a timeless allure. Inside, there’s a rotunda entry, an up to date kitchen, two moist bars and a screening room — the latter of which is an addition from Aniston and Pitt’s days. There are 5 bedrooms and 13 bogs.

Outside, the manicured grounds unfold in layers round a swimming pool. The lighted and sunken tennis courtroom features a pavilion with a visitor suite.

Even earlier than Aniston and Pitt, the Wallace Neff-designed home had an extended historical past. Originally constructed for actors Fredric March and Florence Eldridge in 1934, it was later owned by Vanderbilt scion Shirley Burden. Heiress Wallis Annenberg is one other former proprietor.

Susan Smith of Hilton & Hyland was the itemizing agent. Justin Huchel and Drew Fenton, additionally with Hilton & Hyland, represented the customer.