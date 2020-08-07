‘I turned 17 in my jail cell’: Meet the writer of Extinction Rebellion’s newest guide

“There’s just not enough time for me to get older and become a scientist.”

It’s been an uncommon yr for 17-year-old local weather activist Blue Sandford. After starting a everlasting faculty strike final September, aged 16, she was arrested a month later in London and charged with obstruction of the freeway as a part of Extinction Rebellion’s (XR) fortnight of worldwide motion.

Speaking to me from a distant island within the Inner Hebrides, Scotland, Blue explains why she made the controversial resolution to go away formal education as an activist assertion. Critics of college strikers say that younger folks ought to stay in schooling, pursue a profession in environmental science, and impact change by means of extra established routes – however Blue isn’t so certain.

“There’s already scientists and politicians talking about climate change, but then they’re not being listened to either,” she says. “The UN has just released a report that by the time I’m in my 40s, five billion people will be experiencing water shortages.

“If me not going to school for a year is going to help prevent that, then I don’t think it’s too extreme,” she provides.

The final 12 months have maybe not been what Blue anticipated when she initially began her faculty strike. Most of her friends have barely been in class for the previous couple of months amid the coronavirus pandemic, in order she prepares to take her A Levels subsequent yr – fully by means of self-teaching – her radical resolution now seems to be fairly wise.

“In the year that I haven’t been in school,” she explains, “I’ve learned so much more than I would have – like, I’ve written a book!”

Although it’s been an infinite enterprise, this week {the teenager} grew to become a broadcast writer. Challenge Everything: An Extinction Rebellion Youth information to saving the planet, is Blue’s manifesto on methods to save the planet. Covering every thing from beginning a petition to ‘five ways to talk to a climate change denier’, the handbook is a handy information to the world of local weather activism.

From getting arrested to Greta Thunberg

Blue’s guide is a part of her work with XR Youth, a gaggle she has been working with because it was created in early 2018, culminating in her arrest final autumn.

With her trial pending, it’s not doable for Blue to remark additional on the state of affairs which finally led to her prison cost. But she does spotlight how she felt unprepared for her experiences with the police.

“They were really, really awful to me when I didn’t give them my ID,” she explains, “like they kept on saying they were going to strip search me – but also, they didn’t know I was under 18. They asked how old I was, and I said ‘well, what’s the time? Because if it’s after midnight, I’m 17, otherwise I’m 16.

“When I told them that I was under 18, their attitude completely changed.”

Shortly after her arrest, Blue featured in a Times article alongside three different younger British changemakers, together with Noga Levy-Rapoport, who have been all dubbed ‘Britain’s Greta Thunbergs.’

I ask what she thinks about this comparability.

“I don’t like it,” Blue replies immediately, “it’s making it about individuals rather than the movement. It’s not about Greta Thunberg, it’s about climate change.”

She explains that by making a person the poster little one of a motion, it additionally makes the message simpler to discredit. “Now, if Greta flies on a plane, everyone will criticise her, and it risks destroying the whole Fridays For Future movement.”

London to the Scottish Hebrides

Eco-activism is deeply embedded in Blue’s id. She grew up between two extremes within the UK, dwelling with no electrical energy or working water on a distant island within the Inner Hebrides for a number of the yr and in a bustling district of west London the remainder of the time. This gave her an innate understanding and appreciation of each the wilderness and concrete areas.

“I really understand what you need to live here, we’re totally off-grid,” she explains. “I know that if I had to, I could live just completely in the wilderness on my own, and I think a lot of people in places like London think they need things like shops five minutes away, and the internet – but you don’t need it to survive.

“I also feel like I’m much more connected to wilderness and nature than people who I know who have been in London their whole lives, who don’t really have that kind of connection.”

Blue considers the issue with cities in her guide, writing that in city areas “it’s easy to feel disconnected from nature and […] to become blinded by consumerism, with ads and shops telling us that we need this or that product.”

Access to rural area isn’t simple for plenty of folks, nonetheless. As Tianna Johnson wrote for Euronews Living final month, “the opportunity to live surrounded by nature is a privilege,” so it’s very important to be aware that the possibility to spend a part of your yr on a Scottish island shouldn’t be one thing afforded to many.

I ask Blue how her profound reference to nature may be replicated for folks with out the alternatives she’s had.

“I think by rewilding cities like London,” she says, “because there aren’t enough green spaces, and there’s so many abandoned car parks and whatever that you can make into parks.

“And there’s also lots of green spaces that aren’t wild. Like perhaps there’s a lawn in the middle of a square, but no one’s allowed to use it, which is such a waste. There’s a bit in my book about guerrilla gardening and making wild spaces in cities.”

An activist from an early age

Though the countryside is a really constructive area for Blue, it’s additionally the place she had her first style of activism aged 8. Her father Roc Sandford, a fellow environmentalist, campaigned towards the event of a super-sized salmon farm on the close by Isle of Mull.

“There was this huge fight between basically my dad and the kind of salmon farming people in the community,” explains Blue. It was a deeply complicated battle, as supporters of the farm argued that the mission would convey jobs and infrastructure, and the state of affairs boiled over into threats of violence and slander towards her household and different campaigners.

“I’m sort of a bit traumatised by that, I think,” Blue provides thoughtfully.

Despite the challenges she has skilled in environmentalism, her resilience and dedication to the trigger is palpable and energising. Although Blue has skilled the true extremes of dedicating oneself to local weather activism, she additionally clearly understands the necessity for the motion to be welcoming.

Her guide manages to be accessible, with out ever patronising her readers, whereas her ardour and dynamism is clear in her writing too. Blue’s voice is a welcome addition to the local weather dialog – one we may all study quite a bit from.

Challenge Everything: An Extinction Rebellion Youth information to saving the planet by Blue Sandford is printed by Pavilion Books (£7.99).