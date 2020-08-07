Jack Sparrow: Can Pirates of the Caribbean exist with out Johnny Depp?

With the Pirates of the Caribbean films extra accessible than ever, and a summer season season void of blockbusters, this month we’re diving deep into Disney’s swashbuckling sequence . Grab your cutlass and hoist the colours: right here be Polygon’s tackle all issues PotC.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl took a bet: Jack Sparrow, the form of wacky supporting character who may command eight-or-so memorable minutes of screentime, was one of many stars. But even along with his further display time, he was by no means actually integral to the plot, so the ploy labored. Keira Knightley’s Elizabeth Swann might have been the guts of the blockbuster, however Depp’s Jack Sparrow had all of the enjoyable. With his drunken sword fights, half-baked antics that all the time appear to work, and his lovable roguishness, he’s the true swashbuckling pirate within the franchise, which is precisely what made him the standout favourite for each viewers and critics.

In the years after Curse of the Black Pearl, Jack Sparrow grew to become the poster boy for brand new Pirates films and a popular culture idol. The results of the character’s reputation had been virtually rapid.

All of blockbuster output — from Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes reboot to the anarchy of Heath Ledger’s Joker — appeared tinged with Depp’s now-signature strangeness. In no profession was this pattern extra evident than Depp’s personal. From his personal performances in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, to Sweeney Todd to Alice in Wonderland, to Mortdecai, to Into the Woods, to The Lone Ranger, all of it felt like variations on a Jack Sparrow theme. Even the franchise that spawned him wasn’t proof against the charms, and the profitable earnings, of the Jack Sparrow wave. By the time work started on the back-to-back sequels, it was already clear that Jack was going to serve a extra central function in Dead Man’s Chest and At World’s End.

In the sequels, the sequence made room alongside the romantic swashbuckling of Will and Elizabeth for the outsized grandeur and full ridiculousness of Sparrow himself. Suddenly, we weren’t being toured by a pirate-themed circus world by a likeable outsider, we had been being guided by the pinnacle clown himself. But due to Geoffrey Rush and Bill Nighy, two of the most effective character actors alive, the charisma of Keira Knightley, the gorgeous face of Orlando Bloom, and the distinctly unusual and particular stylings of director Gore Verbinski, Jack Sparrow was largely saved in test. Most importantly, all through all three films, Sparrow by no means grew to become the fundamental character. No matter how a lot display time he had, the story was nonetheless another person’s.

This was one thing that Verbinski felt was completely essential for the sequence to work. In an interview with IGN from 2006. “You don’t want just the Jack Sparrow movie,” stated Verbinski. “It’s like having a garlic milkshake. He’s the spice and you need a lot of straight men […] The first film was a movie, and then Jack was put into it almost. He doesn’t have the obligations of the plot in the same ways that the other characters have.”

Image: Walt Disney Pictures

Then the fourth film occurred. In Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, virtually all the recognizably human components had been stripped away and as a substitute of Verbinski’s model guiding the curler coaster, we received director Rob Marshall, whose model begins and ends with pointing the digicam within the acceptable path.

Suddenly, Jack Sparrow wasn’t the lovable rogue of Pirates of the Caribbean, he was Pirates of the Caribbean. All the characters who helped anchor the film in some form of human emotion had been gone, and all we had been left with was … Jack, the romantic lead. Even worse, increasingly of the film’s ethical middle began was positioned on Jack’s head.

As tempting as it could be to recommend that Jack is just too bizarre to hold a film, the reality is the architects of the sequence by no means actually tried to present him that probability. Instead, Jack Sparrow went from an unpredictable wildcard with a penchant for dangerous selections and a fortunate streak that would stretch the Atlantic, to a number one man with a humorous stroll and a few unwashed hair. He spends most of On Stranger Tides pining after Penélope Cruz’s Angelica, the daughter of the film’s villain, Blackbeard. Unfortunately, as a substitute of pulling Angelica as much as Jack’s degree of ridiculousness, Cruz is as a substitute saddled with a boring, muted character stuffed with clichés.

All of the swagger and confidence that propels Jack in his pirating profession is misplaced of their chemistry-less relationship. The rogue’s enchantment within the first three films is that he’s so clearly unappealing. He’s magnetically charming regardless of being a nasty, gross, and doubtless irritating particular person. But when On Stranger Tides waters him down for the romance plotline, all it’s actually doing is sanding off the sides that make Jack fascinating. By the tip of the film when he has to indicate he actually cares about Angelica, it doesn’t actually matter, as a result of he’s now not the lovable rogue Jack Sparrow, he’s simply each different lovelorn adventure-movie protagonist. It makes for a stilted romp, and a waste of certainly one of this century’s most enjoyable film characters. Though it appears the franchise realized its errors, as Sparrow strikes again to a supporting function for Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth Pirates film doesn’t have the identical power, and Depp’s coronary heart doesn’t fairly appear in it.

Image: Walt Disney Pictures

Pushing Jack Sparrow into the highlight turned out to be extra than simply narrative dullness. Jack Sparrow, and due to this fact the Pirates sequence, grew to become inextricably linked to the maelstrom of Johnny Depp. When Depp and Sparrow-mania had been at their peak from about 2007 to someplace round 2012, the franchise was using excessive. At World’s End and On Stranger Tides each grossed over a billion {dollars} internationally. But over the previous few years the prospect of Depp main a film has turn into sophisticated, to say the least.

Part of Jack Sparrow’s not-so-hidden enchantment is that he isn’t an awesome particular person. The implication that slinks across the sequence is that whereas Jack is unquestionably a scoundrel within the current, he’s additionally performed worse issues up to now, however you by no means actually hear about them. And extra importantly, he all the time ends every film along with his coronary heart more-or-less in the proper place. As lengthy because the dangerous components are hidden, we are able to simply faux they don’t exist in any respect. That hasn’t been potential with Johnny Depp.

In June 2016, a People journal story outlined the allegedly abusive relationship that Depp had along with his then spouse Amber Heard. While the story focuses on Depp, a leaked recording later revealed that Heard hit Depp as nicely. In July 2020, extra details about the abusive relationship was revealed throughout a lawsuit Depp introduced towards British tabloid The Sun, over its label of him as a “wife beater.” During the trial, which on the time of writing continues to be ongoing, Heard detailed greater than 14 situations of home abuse by Depp, together with headbutting her and at instances allegedly threatening to kill her.

The trial and accusations haven’t appeared to tank Depp’s profession. As of proper now, he maintains his function within the Harry Potter spinoff sequence Fantastic Beasts, the place he performs the wizard villain, Gellert Grindelwald. In truth, Harry Potter unique creator and Fantastic Beasts screenwriter J.Ok. Rowling — herself a latest lightning rod for controversy due to her public and really frequent transphobic remarks — penned a letter defending Depp and his involvement within the sequence.

But, to its credit score, the Pirates of the Caribbean sequence moved away from Depp lengthy earlier than this most up-to-date trial. The sequence appeared to chop ties with the actor in 2018 shortly after the discharge of Dead Men Tell No Tales — a film that Heard and Depp apparently had a large and nicely publicized combat throughout, which appeared to finish in Depp chopping off the tip of his personal finger.

Now, plainly the sequence will transfer on with out its star of over 15 years and the character that it’s turn into most identified for — although curiously Jack Sparrow does nonetheless seem within the Disneyland trip. The transfer looks as if a wise one and it was definitely made for good causes, however now the Pirates of the Caribbean sequence sits in limbo, midway between a world dominated by Jack Sparrow, and one with out him in it solely.

Since the very first film, Jack has been the “pirate” a part of Pirates of the Caribbean, linking the human characters to the sequence signature supernatural strangeness. So what precisely is Pirates of the Caribbean with out Jack Sparrow? Franchises, like Star Wars, Star Trek, and most profitable franchises have universes and themes that hyperlink them collectively. I do know you may’t actually have a Fast and Furious film with out souped up automobiles, ridiculous driving, and impossibly giant people doing stunts and combating. But does that imply Pirates of the Caribbean is only a sequence about boats and curses? How goofy are you able to make a supporting character till they get crushed by the legacy of Jack Sparrow?

But for higher or worse, Disney is urgent on with the franchise regardless of all these questions. As of June 2020, the plan for the sequence appears to go in two separate instructions. One entails a seeming reboot headed by Chernobyl author Craig Mazin, whereas the opposite is a by-product sequence starring Margot Robbie, who will crew again up with Birds of Prey author Christina Hodson — a film that already had Robbie doing one thing alongside the unleashed strains of Captain Jack.

But even with the sequence making an attempt to go in radically totally different instructions, the shadow of Jack Sparrow will possible nonetheless dangle over its head. The first Pirates of the Caribbean film is nice, however with out Jack, there is probably not a “Pirates series,” for higher and worse.