Jennifer Aniston helps Drew Barrymore following newest announcement











August 07, 2020 – 10:36 BST







Hannah Hargrave



Friends star Jennifer Aniston has proven her help for Drew Barrymore who has made an thrilling announcement about her new daytime discuss present









That’s what good associates are for! Jennifer Aniston has received Drew Barrymore’s again and she or he needs her to comprehend it.

The Charlie’s Angels star is about to embark on an thrilling new journey and it is received the seal of approval from her A-list buddy.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston supported by ex Justin Theroux as she broadcasts main information

Loading the participant…

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston reunite with Courteney Cox

Drew, 45, is gearing as much as launch The Drew Barrymore Show and took to Instagram to disclose a brand new phase she’s received deliberate, and Jennifer, 51, was one of many first to swiftly hit ‘like’ to point out her help.

“Let’s join!” Drew wrote. “I’m endlessly fan [sic] of snail mail and whereas creating @thedrewbarrymoreshow, I knew I needed to attach with all of you thru good old style tangible mail in a phase we’re calling #PriceyDrew. Write us a letter, share inspiring pictures, a foolish type and even ship us a invoice! Go to @thedrewbarrymoreshow to study how one can take part. Can’t wait to obtain your letters!”

MORE: Drew Barrymore opens up about emotional weight reduction journey

Drew revealed a brand new phase on her upcoming daytime television discuss present

The daytime TV present is about to premiere on September 14 on CBS and Drew won’t solely headline the undertaking she’ll be the chief producer too.

“It is past my wildest desires to have this chance for a every day discuss present,” she advised CNN. “I’m actually thrilled and honored to be creating this present with CBS.”

Drew has been getting followers excited for the launch with some hilarious promotional materials, together with a clip of present-day Drew interviewing her seven-year-old self.

Drew interviews her seven-year-old self

The enjoyable video received a few of Drew’s different movie star associates fired up for the present as properly. When Drew promoted it with a clip on Instagram, Cameron Diaz wrote: “Stop!!!! OMG that is gonna be even higher than I believed!”

Talk present host Jimmy Fallon additionally branded it: “The smartest thing I’ve ever seen.”

And with 40 years of showbiz behind her one thing tells us she’s not going to have a scarcity of Hollywood stars making visitor appearances on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Like this story? Sign as much as our publication to get different tales like this delivered straight to your inbox.