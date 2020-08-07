Jennifer Aniston practically walked away from Friends for this odd motive

Former Friends star Jennifer Aniston (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)

Jennifer Aniston contemplating leaving Friends out of considerations of overstaying her welcome and never going out on high

Jennifer Aniston turned a family title within the ’90s for her position as Rachel Greene on Friends; nonetheless, it seems she nearly walked away from the present for essentially the most uncommon causes.

When it involves tv greats, Friends stays one of the vital beloved and binged collection of all-time. The present is heralded as one of many best sitcoms to have ever graced our screens and is endlessly ingrained in popular culture due to its iconic characters, dialogue and moments that proceed to make followers snicker to today.

Even throughout its run, the present was one of many greatest collection round, which is maybe whats make the truth that Jennifer Aniston nearly walked away from her career-defining position that rather more stunning.

As revealed in a traditional interview The Mirror not too long ago unearthed which Aniston gave to kind NBC News host Matt Lauer, Aniston confessed she thought of strolling away from Friends attributable to numerous points she was coping with on the time stemming from her concern with overstaying her welcome.

“I had a couple of issues that I was dealing with. I wanted it to end when people still loved us and we were on a high,” Aniston revealed on the time. “And then I also felt I was feeling like, how much more of Rachel do I have in me? How many more stories are there to tell for all of us before we’re just now pathetic?”

In all actuality, we will’t blame Aniston for contemplating strolling away from the present and fearing a burnout that many exhibits/actors have been suffering from over time. After all, while you pour a lot of your self into a task it’s comprehensible to be involved with not tarnishing the character or present’s legacy.

We’re simply lucky Aniston by no means adopted via together with her ideas of leaving the present because it’s exhausting to think about Friends with none of the present’s six leads. And sure, practically not possible to image any model of Friends that doesn’t embrace Aniston’s trendsetting character, Rachel Greene.

Thoughts on studying Jennifer Aniston nearly walked away from Friends attributable to considerations with overstaying her welcome with followers — particularly contemplating how beloved the collection has remained over time? Are you relieved Aniston didn’t depart the present and caught it out via the present’s 10-season run?