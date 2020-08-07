Jennifer Garner, Bradley Cooper Beach Sighting Sparked Debate On Twitter: ‘More Like Irina Shayk’

KEY POINTS Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner have been noticed on the seashore along with his daughter

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper’s seashore reunion in Malibu sparked a debate amongst Twitter customers as a result of some have been satisfied that the girl within the images was his ex Irina Shayk.

Garner and Cooper have been good mates for 20 years after starring in “Alias,” so seeing them collectively isn’t actually new. However, their seashore reunion along with his daughter, Lea De Seine, sparked varied reactions, with some hoping for them to be relationship and others considering that the girl within the photos wasn’t really Garner.

“Not even remotely near being Jennifer Garner!” @SLarux commented.

“IKR, she seems to be extra his daughter’s mom Irina,” @iusetoknowthat agreed.

“Um, I do not suppose that is Jen Garner….” @pangalan commented.

“It’s her,” @cez_dy responded.

“It’s not. It’s his ex girlfriend and mom of his daughter,” @samanthaxrose1 replied.

“She sort of seems to be like her however she additionally seems to be too tanned to be Jennifer,” @chloerichx added.

“That’s irina! Why y’all attempting to stir the pot ???” @Ashbash479 wrote.

“Open the pics. It’s not irina,” @jennnnnss14 answered.

“That’s not Jennifer Garner,” @queenbetchmemes commented with laughing emoji.

“It seems to be extra like Irina Shayk,” @LulitaDiaz420 opined.

Meanwhile, some are hoping for Cooper and Garner to be relationship as a result of TMZ famous that the 2 are single. The outlet confirmed that Garner and John Miller already broke up. However, a few of their followers aren’t satisfied as a result of Garner and Cooper have shared a good friendship and for them, a budding romance is unlikely.

In March 2019, Cooper visited Garner’s dwelling along with his daughter Lea and ex-girlfriend Shayk, People reported. Months earlier than their dinner reunion, Garner penned a candy tribute to Cooper for his birthday on Instagram.

“I taught him every little thing he is aware of. [laughing and heart emojis] Happy Birthday, Bradley. Go get em tomorrow. We are all so pleased with you,” Garner wrote.

Garner wrote the message a day earlier than Cooper was up for a number of awards on the Golden Globes for his film with Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born.”

Photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis through Getty Images